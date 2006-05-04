Cheesism not the way

Posted by Daily Collegian Archive on May 4, 2006 · 1 Comment

I am a guy. My dad was a guy. I come from a long line of Irish guys. By, “guy,” I am referring to a basic eat pizza, drink beer, watch action flicks, make sarcastic comments, and look at pretty women kind of man. I grew up in an environment where anything and everything was fair game. We made fun of every ethnic group, race, gender, sexuality, flavor of cheese, anyone for whom you could find a slur, and above all others, ourselves. When I left that environment and came to UMass, I was in shock that people were not as accepting as my family. Yes, that’s right, I said, “accepting.” Sure, UMass has some hundred organizations on campus, waving a flag for everything from women’s rights to the best flavors of cheese. This is a good thing, as many of us do not always have the opportunity growing up to broaden our horizons. Some people have just taken things too far. The concept of the good joke has been outlawed due to fear of being labeled racist, sexist, homophobic, heterophobic, classist, ageist, cheesiest or whatever else you got. Once upon a time, when someone told a tasteless joke, possibly using the infamous c-word, n-word or p-word, there would be a few gasps and a lot more laughs. Now there is that constant fear that the [insert oppressed group’s name here] brigade will smash through the windows of Worcester Dining Hall and drag the comedian off to prison, or worse, an episode of “Dr. Phil.” Now, personally, I can only think of a few groups that I really hate. Ex-girlfriends for starters (mostly mine), and then lawyers, and insurance salesmen, moving on to editors and whiners. I have no issue with cheese. People different than myself have given me many new perspectives on life, often taking a chance in doing so. Still, the group I hate most of all are those who are offended by any and every word that can have a negative connotation. I have often been strolling along, telling many good jokes and had someone feel the desire to completely cut the humor (sometimes they are in the group, and sometimes not), to say excuse me, but I find that word offensive. I have one final word that I would like to add to the Oxford Western Massachusetts Dictionary of Offensive Words That No One Can Ever Say in Daylight: offensive. Legally, the only compliment a man can now give to a woman about her appearance without fear of sexual harassment charges is, “you look sharp.” Your average white guy no longer has any clue what to call anyone of a different race or gender without having someone jump down his throat. Just let it go. Stop killing the joke, moment, mood or whatever, in order to chime in your two cents about a group you don’t even belong to. When we founded this country, “All Men Are Created Equal,” meant all white male Anglo-Saxon Protestants, etc. Now, some sort of moral majority feels so guilty about the last 200 years that anyone who is not a W.A.S.P. is now oppressed. Certainly, I do not propose an end to the women’s or civil rights movements, or advocate discrimination based on race, gender or cheese, but sometimes, people just have to learn to let stuff go in favor of a good joke. We’re all Americans; get over it. “The Man Show” has been cancelled, and men are afraid of liking high heels, hockey shirts, weird flavors of cheese or whatever their tastes may be. Women are afraid of men breaking down or getting too overemotional as we become more in touch with our feelings. “Friends” gets criticized for having too many white characters, and the WB gets criticized for having too many black characters. Michael Jackson may be the only American comfortable with both gender and color. This is the level of fear that I have come to live in while being at UMass. I went from an environment where everything was brushed off as being a joke (sometimes as a defense mechanism) to a place where I have to look over my shoulder, just in case someone around me finds Cheese Flavored Pepsi offensive, and is ready to jump down my throat for it. You see my picture at the top of this article. When you see me on campus, I want you to let out everything you’ve got against me. I’m Irish, so that should help you find some slurs, if that’s your thing. Make fun of me for my sarcasm, my world views, or the fact that I prefer DC food to home cooking. While you’re at it, think of a similar joke that could be made about yourself, and stop taking yourself so seriously. I leave with the words of the great drunken Irish philosopher, Mark Devlin, “Closed minds will always try to close other minds.”