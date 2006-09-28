Sex offenders solicit sex acts through online website

Posted by Daily Collegian Archive on September 28, 2006 · 2 Comments

It is 3:07 p.m. A University of Massachusetts police detective is searching a popular website featuring “personal ads.” Some users are innocently looking for companionship, but there are those who are soliciting sexual acts and preying on young, college students.

One such post catches the detective’s eye. The person behind the lascivious suggestions has clearly implied there will be monetary “benefits” for the “right girl,” based on experience. Dozens of other posts insinuate such a financial exchange and there is very little discrimination – every age, race, sexual orientation, gender, body type and marital status is made the target of one or more of these propositions.

After reading through the posts written by businessmen traveling, attorneys in unhappy marriages, professors and people new to the area looking to make “friends,” the detective chooses an advertisement that requests a college student, or perhaps someone posing as a college student.

At the arranged time and place, the offender is met with a surprise: a police officer and an arrest for violating Massachusetts General Law Chapter 272 Section 53a: “engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.” The law states that it is unlawful to “engage, agree to engage or offer to engage in sexual conduct for a fee” and it is also illegal to “pay, agree to pay or offer to pay another person to engage in sexual conduct.” The maximum punishment is one year in prison and/or a $500 fine.

This scenario has been especially prevalent on the UMass campus since February 2006, with over 15 arrests occurring in the past seven months, the most recent being Friday, September 22, the UMass Police Department has been cracking down on online sex solicitors.

On Sept. 22, Thomas Sirois, from Great Barrington, was arrested for attempting to solicit a college age male on Amity St. Sirois was charged with sexual conduct for a fee. (Editors Note: Mr. Sirois charges were later dismissed, and there is no record of misconduct in relation to Mr. Sirois.)

Solicitation is not a new issue, UMass Police Chief Barbara O’Connor said. Before the internet, there were problems with people writing things on walls and doors in certain buildings, like the Student Union. The growth of the internet, and websites such as craigslist.com and MySpace, has made the practice easier and has enabled potential offenders to reach a larger, more responsive audience.

The UMPD has, in recent months, been very active in monitoring websites notorious for having forums, such as “casual encounters” on craigslist.com, which are not moderated by administrators, but are only investigated if someone “reports” a user.

The internet investigation first began by the UMPD when officers were monitoring EBay in an effort to stop the selling of stolen items from UMass. Detectives found that solicitation was a rising problem that required attention. Chief O’Connor began the investigation in order to protect the students of UMass and because college students are a large target for solicitation. Chief O’Connor wanted to make sure students “didn’t engage in behavior they would later regret.”

Since UMPD began cracking down on solicitation, the number of cases has risen sharply because it was “one of those things that didn’t get reported”, the chief said. It is also a problem that will never go away. It will simply be pushed to other regions of the state and country and even with the heavier watch, many people are still getting away with these actions.

Many of the people caught have been men who hold good jobs and community standing, and even have families. According to the Republican, two men, James Aspell of Hartford, CT and William Conley of Springfield, MA, were arrested over the summer. Aspell worked at Furniss ‘ Quinn, a Hartford law firm, he was also a small claims court magistrate and motor vehicles magistrate for Connecticut.

Conley was an active lobbyist for the Massachusetts Gay ‘ Lesbian Political Caucus before his arrest on July 8th, 2006.

Many students agree that while this behavior is intolerable, the UMPD is doing all they can to prevent it from happening. Katy Kourian, a UMass senior, said, “What else can they do? There are only so many ways to monitor these websites.”

The UMass Police will continue to work to eradicate the solicitation of students, Chief O’Connor said, “we want to prevent students from being victims.”

(Editors Note: As mentioned, the charges levied against Mr. Sirois were later dismissed and no record of misconduct exists.)