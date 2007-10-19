UPenn professor discusses rising higher education costs

University of Massachusetts students gathered on Wednesday night to listen to Professor Adolph Reed Jr. lecture at an event sponsored by the Public Higher Education Network Of Massachusetts (PHENOM).

Reed gave a lecture followed by an open discussion session. Reed a professor of the Department of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania discussed the increasing costs of public education.

“I think this is a very perilous time for our sector, both public and private,” said Reed to a crowd of students gathered in the library of New Africa House located in the lower Central residential area.

Reed is a leading advocate of the Free Higher Education campaign, as well as a nationally recognized expert on American and African-American political thought.

On behalf of the campaign, Reed spoke of the rising financial costs which prevent students who qualify for acceptance into public colleges from attending school while financial aid programs and assistance continue to decrease. Over the last ten years, the inflation adjusted cost of public higher education in Massachusetts has increased by 26 percent.

“If we can’t find a way to meet these challenges in 10 years, or 20 years, there might be nothing left that we recognize as a college,” Reed said.

Many students who do attend college begin their professional careers in massive debt, according to Reed.

The average student graduates with $17,000 in debt from student loans, while others are crippled by costs and cannot go to college, or are forced to take time off from school in order to work and save money to pay tuition.

Meanwhile, the importance of a college degree has become more and more necessary in finding employment.

“Working and middle class students are being priced out of public higher education, just at the time a college degree has become what a high school degree used to be,” said Jeff Napolitano, president of the graduate student senate.

Reed insisted that the federal government can afford to pay the full cost of tuition and fees for all college students.

“Society is obligated to give you the tools that you need to live independently,” said Reed.

The total cost of tuition and fees for students enrolled in an institution for public higher education in 2001 was about $32 billion, which is less than 2 percent of the federal budget.

Just as high school education is a basic right, Reed said the federal government should guarantee all academically qualifying students an equal opportunity at higher education.

“The only benefits that actually work are the ones available to everybody,” said Reed.

Free public higher education was enacted by the GI Bill of Rights which gave post World War II veterans full tuition and stipends to attend public colleges.

“The GI Bill let people go who wouldn’t be there otherwise, but now only people whose parents have the resources can go,” said Reed.

When reviewed by a subcommittee of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee it was estimated that the GI Bill returned $6.90 in revenue for every dollar spent on education for veterans because of increased income and productivity.

Free tuition was offered by the City University in New York until the 1970s, bringing higher education to tens of thousands of people who never imagined going to college and were able to earn more rewarding jobs as a result.

Private universities were not considered in the Free Higher Education campaign’s proposal because if education is considered a right it should be in public institutions.

According to the campaign, 83 percent of all students attending college are enrolled in public institutions, and to include the remaining 17 percent receiving a private education would make the program twice as expensive.

“Education is a public good and if people want to pay for private education that is their decision,” Reed said.

The Free Higher Education program has been endorsed by numerous academic and labor organizations. Next week, PHENOM will hold a statewide Higher Education Summit on October 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Framingham State University.

