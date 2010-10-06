What’s with the Hunter Boots?
Standing in the sushi line, a male student dawning simple sweats and sneakers asked his female friend, “What’s with all these boots?” On either side of him were girls wearing knee high rain boots, displaying the word ‘HUNTER’. His friend simply replied, “Uh, it’s raining. DUH!”
What this guy really meant to ask was, “What’s with these knee high, ultra tall, that no puddle around here would ever be a match for, Hunter boots?” I know a lot people are asking this, mainly the male population of the school as well as some girls still catching up on this latest trend. But seriously, where did they come from and how have they made the trend cut for UMass’ very lovely fashionistas?
Here’s a little Hunter history: Hunter boots are a U.K. made product that dates back to 1856, when Mr. Henry Lee Norris started a boot making company in Scotland. Being very successful, his boots were distributed to soldiers in WWI, WWII, and have had customers ranging form royals to farmers.
Their popularity now, may be due to the recent advertising they’ve received from various magazines including Glamour, Shape, InStyle, Vanity Fair and more. It may also be due to popular trend-setting celebrities rocking them, the most influential being Kate Moss, who after matching a black pair with some short shorts, started a whirlwind of absolute must-haves for the buyers in all the top department stores.
And now UMASS students are wearing them. Did Henry Lee intend for our scholarly yet stylish co-eds to be wearing them around our cold windy campus? Probably not. But that won’t diminish our liking towards them.
Spotted: A brunette female leaving the library wearing simple jeans, a jacket and wa-la! Hunters boots. It was a sunny out.
She said she had owned them for about three years and loved them, adding that they were definitely worth the price. The price you ask? The average price for an original tall Hunter Boot is $125 dollars.
What makes these rain boots so special? Well, their durability for one, their comfort, the fact that there’s a slim to none chance that anywhere from your knee down will get wet, AND they come in around 16 assorted solid colors making it simple to pair with most all outfit choices. They come in short and tall sizes as well as more detailed designs for the more daring.
One student, debating on which brand of boots to buy, regrettably, chose some Sperries boots. With an upcoming semester in London this spring, she is now realizing that a pair of Hunter boots would have been a perfect fit, seeing as how they derived from the area, and it’s a safe bet that Europe based students have been wearing these Hunters long before us.
Many girls seen walking around campus are pairing their Hunter’s with jeans, tights, or leggings, all of which make for a stylish and weatherproof outfit.
One professor said they were an example of a status symbol with their high price; something one can’t just buy at target. The lack of product availability at Target may be true but one should know that anyone could buy a new pair of Hunters in any style or color on EBay for as low as $19 dollars! If you like a classic brand, good quality, and a stylish boot, Hunter’s are definitely the way to go.
Stephanie Halks can be reached at shalks@student.umass.edu.
Please tell me that you were joking when you wrote ‘wa-la’…….please, PLEASE tell me that you know it’s ‘voila’…..
Huge fan of Hunter Boots!!! Been wearing them for years on the ol’ dairy farm. Perfect for walking through mud and cow shit! It’s great that I can now wear them to class, though they’re a bit stinky…
I think hunters boots are a waste of money. They are just an icon of being or trying to be popular. I guess they are cute but they are pretty much just rainboots that you could buy at tj Maxx for 20 dollars. While hunter boots for125 dollars. Some people may not agree but that is just my opinion.
yes maybe you can order some hunter boots from china, they are also high quality as them.
I love Hunter Boots! I’ve been owning them for a year now, and it was a match made in heaven! The ones that I have bought from target broke almost instantly, while these are still lasting. Will defiantly be putting another pair on my Christmas list!
Hunter’s were known for their longevity and have always been expensive; my parents have been wearing their boots for 30 years (avid gardeners and outdoorsmen) they just do not die. Please refrain from writing anymore fashion articles until you realise certain subtle nuances such as the fact that it is VOILA, not WA-LA….
Hunter Boots have spiraled downhill tremendously in quality in the past few years. They are no longer made in the UK, but are now being mass produced in China. Their customer service is awful, and the quality is poor. You’re lucky if they last 2 years.
I wanted some Hunter boots and it took me a long time to decide to pay the money for them. Here in Canada, after tax they cost $170.
When they were made in Scotland they were really good, lasted forever, looked good, were practical at the same time, and that is where their great reputation was built. If they were made in Scotland they lasted forever so the $170, although a steep price, was a good investment.
They are made in China now and the quality of materials is really, really abysmal. Sure hope I spelled that right or wa-la no one will read this. These boots, that I saved for and was so eager to wear, have cracked. I have hardly worn them. I did not wear them in really cold weather. I kept them in a closet stuffed with tissue paper so they did not flop over. But still they have cracked.
The company who is making them now is using cheap materials. Do you realize how many pairs of these boots have gone out around the world? They last for a few wears and then are thrown out! Really great for the earth right? Can they be recycled? No. This is criminal. There is no other word for it. It should be illegal. How do I go back to them and complain? They wisely have a 1 year warranty. I have had mine 2 years. I have worn them, perhaps for a total of 20 times. 20 times ! Never never again. Hunters are now junk.
It is time to start making good quality products in the US or Canada again. We really need this.