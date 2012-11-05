Scrolling Headlines:

UMass tuition set to rise 3-4 percent for 2017-2018 school year -

July 18, 2017

PVTA potential cuts affect UMass and five college students -

July 10, 2017

New director of student broadcast media at UMass this fall -

July 10, 2017

Whose American Dream? -

June 24, 2017

Man who threatened to bomb Coolidge Hall taken into ICE custody -

June 24, 2017

Cale Makar drafted by Colorado Avalanche in first round of 2017 NHL Entry Draft -

June 24, 2017

Conservatives: The Trump experiment is over -

June 17, 2017

UMass basketball lands transfer Kieran Hayward from LSU -

May 18, 2017

UMass basketball’s Donte Clark transferring to Coastal Carolina -

May 17, 2017

Report: Keon Clergeot transfers to UMass basketball program -

May 15, 2017

Despite title-game loss, Meg Colleran’s brilliance in circle was an incredible feat -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball loses in heartbreaker in A-10 title game -

May 14, 2017

Navy sinks UMass women’s lacrosse 23-11 in NCAA tournament second round, ending Minutewomen’s season -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball advances to A-10 Championship game -

May 13, 2017

UMass basketball adds Rutgers transfer Jonathan Laurent -

May 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse gets revenge on Colorado, beat Buffs 13-7 in NCAA Tournament First Round -

May 13, 2017

Meg Colleran dominates as UMass softball tops Saint Joseph’s, advances in A-10 tournament -

May 12, 2017

Rain keeps UMass softball from opening tournament play; Minutewomen earn A-10 honors -

May 11, 2017

Former UMass football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in lawsuit -

May 10, 2017

Justice Gorsuch can save the UMass GEO -

May 10, 2017

A Guide to Voting at UMass Amherst

Posted by on November 5, 2012 · 1 Comment 

Cade Belisle/Collegian

Many students and faculty members are urging people at the University of Massachusetts to get out tomorrow and cast their ballots in this year’s elections.

Those planning on voting in Amherst will have to head out to one of the many polling locations across town. Amherst is divided into 10 precincts, with eight polling stations available for use depending on the precinct. To find one’s precinct and voting center, one can visit www.wheredoivotema.com, a subsection of Massachusetts’ Secretary of State William Galvin’s website.

All voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, as required by state law.

The Student Government Association will be providing buses to and from the locations for those in need of a ride. Buses will depart every 15 to 20 minutes from the Haigis Mall, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m., according to an SGA Facebook event page.

SGA volunteers will also be present at Haigis Mall to instruct students on where to vote depending upon their on-campus living arrangements. The buses will stop at all of the voting locations.

Students who live in the Southwest Residential Area will vote at the Bangs Community Center, while those who reside in the Northeast Residential Area, the North Apartments or the Sylvan Residential Area will vote at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, according to the Facebook page.

For those in the Central Residential Area, save for Van Meter Hall, voting will take place at the Wildwood School. Those living in the Orchard Hill Residential Area or Van Meter Hall will need to cast their ballots at the North Fire Station.

A form of identification that includes both a student’s name and address is required in order to vote, according to the Facebook page. For students, a printed copy of their housing assignment notification from their SPIRE account is a viable form of identification. Other viable forms of ID include utility bills, government-issued checks, a paycheck or paystub, or any other official document that shows the voter’s name and current registered address.

Those who are unable to provide identification upon arrival will have their ballot cast as a provisional ballot, and their vote will only be counted upon verification of registration.

Voters are allowed to bring personal notes into the polling place to aid in voting. But the notes can’t be shared with other voters at the polling place and they must not be left in the polling place after voting.

Students who require additional aid in voting, such as those with disabilities, are legally allowed to have someone assist them with actions such as checking in and out of the polling place, entering and leaving the booth, and preparing the ballot.

SGA Speaker of the Senate Hayley Mandeville reminded students to “research the issues and the candidates” and “go out, use your voice and vote.”

Mitchell Scuzzarella can be reached at mscuzzar@student.umass.edu.

Filed under Campus News, News, Politics · Tagged with , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “A Guide to Voting at UMass Amherst”
  1. Lue Hogge says:
    July 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

    The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my option to read, however I truly thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you possibly can repair if you happen to werent too busy looking for attention.

Leave A Comment