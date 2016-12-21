Scrolling Headlines:

Mullins Center embracing energy conservation in new renovations -

December 21, 2016

Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

Sixty-seven-year-old Amherst woman dies Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

UMass women’s basketball mount massive comeback, take 69-66 thriller over Holy Cross -

December 19, 2016

UMass hockey enters holiday break on a sour note with back-to-back home losses to the Sun Devils -

December 18, 2016

UMass hockey swept by Arizona State on last weekend of the first semester in 4-1 defeat Saturday -

December 18, 2016

UMass men’s basketball tops Kennesaw State with balanced offensive performance. -

December 17, 2016

UMass men’s basketball gets complementary play from frontcourt in win over Kennesaw State -

December 17, 2016

Notebook: Luwane Pipkins goes for career-high 27 points in UMass men’s basketball’s win Saturday -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey’s offense smothered in 4-1 loss to Arizona State -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey can’t thaw out from recent cold play in 4-1 loss to the Sun Devils -

December 17, 2016

Maja Boric leads UMass diving into winter break, Puerto Rico trip -

December 16, 2016

UMass hockey looks to turn around recent slump against Arizona State over weekend -

December 15, 2016

Sunderland couple arrested for alleged human trafficking and sexual servitude -

December 15, 2016

UMass field hockey announces Barb Weinberg as next head coach -

December 15, 2016

UMass women’s basketball falls to Boston University Wednesday night -

December 14, 2016

UMass Democrats look to create coalition of campus groups to resist Trump’s policies -

December 14, 2016

SGA votes to reduce straws from public access at retail dining locations -

December 14, 2016

Amherst’s Craig’s Place may be forced to close doors -

December 14, 2016

Minutewomen add depth, prepare for BU -

December 14, 2016

Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday

Posted by on December 21, 2016 · Leave a Comment 

Judith Gibson Okunieff/Collegian

Judith Gibson Okunieff/Collegian

On Tuesday Dec. 20, a Hampshire County Grand Jury indicted Soknang Chham, 33, on charges in connection with the shooting and death at the Southpoint Apartments in Amherst on Oct. 15, according to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, Mary Carey.

The Oct. 15 shooting at the apartment complex resulted in the murder of 31-year-old Jose M. Rodriguez and the non-fatal injury of another victim.

Chham was indicted on counts of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm as a subsequent offender and illegal possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes.

“A second man, Soksot Chham, faces a charge in the Eastern Hampshire District Court of being an accessory after-the-fact to the murder committed by Soknang Chham.  He is due back in court in late January for a bind-over hearing,” said Carey.

 Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hk_johnson.

Filed under Breaking News, Headlines, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment