Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday

Posted by Hayley Johnson on December 21, 2016 · Leave a Comment

On Tuesday Dec. 20, a Hampshire County Grand Jury indicted Soknang Chham, 33, on charges in connection with the shooting and death at the Southpoint Apartments in Amherst on Oct. 15, according to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, Mary Carey.

The Oct. 15 shooting at the apartment complex resulted in the murder of 31-year-old Jose M. Rodriguez and the non-fatal injury of another victim.

Chham was indicted on counts of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm as a subsequent offender and illegal possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes.

“A second man, Soksot Chham, faces a charge in the Eastern Hampshire District Court of being an accessory after-the-fact to the murder committed by Soknang Chham. He is due back in court in late January for a bind-over hearing,” said Carey.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hk_johnson.