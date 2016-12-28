Scrolling Headlines:

Brett Boeing joins UMass hockey for second half of the season

Posted by on December 28, 2016 · Leave a Comment 

Jessica Picard/Collegian

Jessica Picard/Collegian

The Massachusetts hockey team has added forward Brett Boeing to their roster and he will be eligible to play for UMass immediately.

Boeing previously played one semester for Michigan Tech last year but then returned to junior hockey, suiting up for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, for the second half of the season.

The 5-foot-8, 187-pound sophomore recorded one goal and five assists in 11 games for the Huskies, and 25 points in 43 games for the Fighting Saints, including postseason play.

“Brett is a player that is great with the puck on his stick,” said Minutemen coach Greg Carvel in a press release. “He likes to make plays and is a strong finisher as his track record with Dubuque in the USHL proves that. Brett also plays with jam and energy; these attributes will make him a welcomed addition to our team.”

Boeing, a native of Barrington, Illinois, played his high school hockey at the prestigious Shattuck-Saint Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota where he posted 25 goals and 17 assists for 42 points in 2012-2013.

It’s unclear if Boeing will play for UMass in the Mariucci Classic Dec. 30-31.

The Minutemen open the tournament with a contest against Alabama-Huntsville at the Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

