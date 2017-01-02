Scrolling Headlines:

Penalties plague UMass hockey in Mariucci Classic championship game -

January 2, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls in A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure and its veteran backcourt -

December 30, 2016

UMass woman’s basketball ends FIU Holiday Classic with 65-47 loss to Drexel -

December 29, 2016

UMass men’s basketball finishes non-conference schedule strong with win over Georgia State -

December 28, 2016

Brett Boeing joins UMass hockey for second half of season -

December 28, 2016

Winning Hult Prize team at UMass to travel to semi-finals of competition in March -

December 28, 2016

UMass women’s basketball drops first game of FIU Holiday Classic -

December 27, 2016

Donte Clark, late run lift UMass men’s basketball over Rider in Gotham Classic finale -

December 23, 2016

Mullins Center embracing energy conservation in new renovations -

December 21, 2016

Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

Sixty-seven-year-old Amherst woman dies Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

UMass women’s basketball mount massive comeback, take 69-66 thriller over Holy Cross -

December 19, 2016

UMass hockey enters holiday break on a sour note with back-to-back home losses to the Sun Devils -

December 18, 2016

UMass hockey swept by Arizona State on last weekend of the first semester in 4-1 defeat Saturday -

December 18, 2016

UMass men’s basketball tops Kennesaw State with balanced offensive performance. -

December 17, 2016

UMass men’s basketball gets complementary play from frontcourt in win over Kennesaw State -

December 17, 2016

Notebook: Luwane Pipkins goes for career-high 27 points in UMass men’s basketball’s win Saturday -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey’s offense smothered in 4-1 loss to Arizona State -

December 17, 2016

UMass hockey can’t thaw out from recent cold play in 4-1 loss to the Sun Devils -

December 17, 2016

Maja Boric leads UMass diving into winter break, Puerto Rico trip -

December 16, 2016

Penalties plague UMass hockey in Mariucci Classic championship game

Posted by on January 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

30883016523_7f5a4df7bb_k

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts hockey team was looking to rein in the New Year with some hardware on Saturday in the championship game of the Mariucci Classic against host Minnesota.

However, the Minutemen’s (5-13-2, 2-7-1 Hockey East Association) struggles with special teams would haunt them early and often as the Golden Gophers scored a medley of special goals (two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and an empty net goal) on route to a 4-1 victory.

UMass put itself behind the eight ball early with a crosschecking penalty on freshman defenseman Shane Bear just 26 seconds into the first period. Minnesota (11-5-2, 3-1-0 Big Ten) capitalized quickly on the opportunity when forward Tyler Sheehy scored on the ensuing power play to take a 1-0 lead.

“It’s not how we wanted to start the game taking a penalty,” Minutemen coach Greg Carvel told WHMP following the game. “Then they capitalize right away, and I felt like they spent a good portion of the game on the power play through the first two periods, which is tough to do against a skilled team.”

The second period presented UMass its first power-play  opportunity, but just over five minutes into the stanza Golden Gopher senior Justin Kloos buried a short-handed goal on a break away coming from a turnover high in the offensive zone by the Minutemen expanding the lead to 2-0.

Despite forward Jonny Lazarus bringing UMass back within a goal courtesy of an odd man rush later in the second, a tripping penalty on freshman Griff Jeszka opening the door for Minnesota to extend its lead again.

Just two minutes after the Lazarus goal, the Golden Gophers regained their two goal lead with a second power play goal by junior Mike Szmatula. Minnesota would take the 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The Minutemen had a an opportunity in the third with a five-minute major coming with just over six minutes to go in regulation, but UMass failed to capitalize as it finished the night 0-for-6 on power-play opportunities – and 0-for-9 for both games in the tournament.

An empty net goal forward Vinni Lettieri would ice the 4-1 victory for the Golden Gophers with 37 seconds to go.

Minutemen advance past Alabama Huntsville in OT

UMass opened the Mariucci Classic on Friday with a 2-1 win against Alabama Huntsville in overtime.

Just over two minutes into the overtime period, Jeszka tapped home a pass from defenseman William Lagesson right in front of the net to give the Minutemen the 2-1 victory.

For Jeszka, this goal came after taking two penalties in the third period with the game tied 1-1.

“It’s not a good feeling to take two penalties like that in the third period,” Carvel told WHMP following Friday’s game. “That’s a long two minutes in the penalty box when the game is tied. So I’m happy for Griff that he was able to redeem himself, and he’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

Defenseman and Minnesota native Jake Horton’s goal late in the first period gave UMass the 1-0 period heading into the first intermission.

The Chargers (7-13-2, 7-7-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) tied the game with goal from Max McHugh 3:35 into the second period.

While the Minutemen still suffer from power-play woes, at even strength UMass outscored their opponents over the weekend by a combined 3-1 (the empty net goal not included).

The Minutemen can also hang their hat on the improving play of Freshman goaltender Ryan Wischow moving forward, as he finished the tournament with 29 saves in the first gave against UAH and 35 against Minnesota – giving him a .941 save percentage for the tournament.

UMass will open 2017 against American International  Tuesday with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center.

Nick Souza can be reached at njsouza@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @nicksouza27.

Filed under Headlines, Hockey, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment