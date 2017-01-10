Scrolling Headlines:

UMass women’s track and field takes second at Dartmouth Relays -

January 10, 2017

UMass hockey falls to No. 5 Boston University at Frozen Fenway -

January 8, 2017

UMass professor to make third appearance on ‘Jeopardy!’ -

January 8, 2017

UMass women’s basketball suffers brutal loss on road against Saint Joseph’s -

January 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball drops thirds straight, falls to VCU 81-64 -

January 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball drops tightly-contested conference matchup against George Mason Wednesday night -

January 4, 2017

Late-game defense preserves UMass women’s basketball’s win against rival Rhode Island -

January 4, 2017

AIC shuts out UMass hockey 3-0 at Mullins Center -

January 4, 2017

UMass professor to appear as contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ Thursday night -

January 4, 2017

Penalties plague UMass hockey in Mariucci Classic championship game -

January 2, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls in A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure and its veteran backcourt -

December 30, 2016

UMass woman’s basketball ends FIU Holiday Classic with 65-47 loss to Drexel -

December 29, 2016

UMass men’s basketball finishes non-conference schedule strong with win over Georgia State -

December 28, 2016

Brett Boeing joins UMass hockey for second half of season -

December 28, 2016

Winning Hult Prize team at UMass to travel to semi-finals of competition in March -

December 28, 2016

UMass women’s basketball drops first game of FIU Holiday Classic -

December 27, 2016

Donte Clark, late run lift UMass men’s basketball over Rider in Gotham Classic finale -

December 23, 2016

Mullins Center embracing energy conservation in new renovations -

December 21, 2016

Southpoint shooter indicted Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

Sixty-seven-year-old Amherst woman dies Tuesday -

December 21, 2016

UMass women’s track and field takes second at Dartmouth Relays

Posted by on January 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

26062503950_0f6f49d051_k

(Erica Lowenkron/Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts women’s track and field team opened the new year with a trip to Hanover, New Hampshire and the Dartmouth Relays after a month-long layover between meets. The Minutewomen looked strong all day, scoring big points in many field events and relays. UMass took second place and finished with 93 points, just behind host Dartmouth which blew the meet away with a total 202 points. UMass Lowell finished in third with 56 points.

The breakout star of the day was sophomore Emilie Cowan. She placed in three events including a first-place finish in the 400-meter with a time of 55.86, qualifying her for the New England and Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships.

Cowan was also part of the winning 4×200-meter relay team along with Diamante Spencer, Lindsay Witt and Elizabeth Gulino who combined for a time of 1:43.36. In addition, Cowan  anchored the women’s 4x 400-meter relay team that took third at 3:43.36. Cowan teamed up with Witt, Mary Laver, and Olivia Weir for that performance.

Also proving to be crucial to UMass’ success was the high jump team. The Minutewomen placed in the top three spots, led by freshman Samantha Thomas with a jump of 5 feet, 7 inches. This jump was the second-best mark in school history behind only Andrea Comeau’s score of 5 feet, 10.5 inches in 1999.

Additionally, scoring in high jump for UMass was junior Julia Witt and freshman Jada Harris who both jumped 5 feet, 2.5 inches. Harris also scored in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.98 seconds while posting the fourth best time in program history in the preliminary round at 8.93 seconds.

Senior Kelsey Crawford also had a huge performance for the Minutewomen in the shot put events. She broke her own school record with a throw of 47 feet, 0.75 inches, which was good for second on Sunday. The throw also qualified Crawford for the New England and ECAC Championships.

Joining Crawford at the New England Championships will be Margaret Riseborough, who finished fourth with a throw of 41 feet, 7 inches. Riseborough also placed eighth in the weight throw at 49 feet, 2.25 inches.

In the distance events, Lavery scored placed sixth in the mile with a time of 5:09.02 and Sands was right behind in seventh at 5:10.38. Sands also ran the 3000 meter, where her time of 10:17.90 was just outside of the scoring at ninth, but good for the New England Championships.

The Minutewomen have one meet per week right up until the New England Championships on Feb. 24.

They will next be joined by the men’s team at the Beantown Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Cambridge on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

Tyler Movsessian can be reached at tmovsessian@umass.edu.

Filed under Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Track and Field · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment