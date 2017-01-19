Scrolling Headlines:

REPORT: Tom Masella out as defensive coordinator for UMass football

Posted by on January 19, 2017 

22073279250_60b5ead539_k

(Collegian File Photo)

The Massachusetts football team will have a new defensive play caller on its staff when the 2017 season rolls around.

After three seasons with the Minutemen, UMass has fired defensive coordinator Tom Masella, according to a report from the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Masella had previously held the same role with the Minutemen in 2002 and 2003 in Whipple’s first stint before he left for the National Football League.

Here’s a breakdown of UMass’ defense over the past three seasons with Masella:

2016: 426 points allowed, 35.5 points per game, 5,432 total yards, 453 yards per game.

2015: 377 points allowed, 31.4 points per game, 5,374 total yards, 448 yards per game.

2014: 396 points allowed, 33.0 points per game, 5,370 total yards, 488 yards per game.

The Minutemen went a combined 8-28 during that span.

In-between his time at UMass, Masella was the head coach at both Central Connecticut (2004-05) and Fordham (2006-11). In 2012 and 2013, he returned to his alma mater to be the offensive coordinator at Wagner.

UMass’ coaching roster hasn’t been changed on its official website at the time this article was published.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

Comments
One Response to “REPORT: Tom Masella out as defensive coordinator for UMass football”
  1. Rick says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    This is nonsense, look at the teams UMASS scheduled. The team does not have the talent to match SEC teams and this is to be expected. They will have the same problem for the foreseeable future until they schedule teams they can match talent wise.

Leave A Comment