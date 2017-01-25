Scrolling Headlines:

UMass football announces schedule updates for 2017 season -

January 26, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls to St. Louis, drops to bottom of Atlantic 10 standings -

January 26, 2017

UMass student who threatened University arraigned in court -

January 26, 2017

Smith College equestrian team alumnae launches campaign to regain varsity status -

January 26, 2017

Theft reported in Cance Hall -

January 26, 2017

UMass women’s basketball blows 18-point third-quarter lead Wednesday afternoon against La Salle -

January 26, 2017

UMass swimming and diving looks to keep ball rolling against Fordham -

January 26, 2017

UMass hockey making strides toward improvement during final stretch of 2016-17 -

January 26, 2017

UMass hockey hopes to fix scoring, power play issues on road against Maine -

January 26, 2017

This is what democracy looks like -

January 26, 2017

NSA surveillance can’t go unchecked -

January 26, 2017

Natalie Portman shines as ‘Jackie’ -

January 26, 2017

Not much more than mystery in ‘The OA’ -

January 26, 2017

Sunderland woman involved in human trafficking case has bail reduced -

January 25, 2017

Party Smart program experiences success in first semester -

January 25, 2017

UMass women’s basketball look to improve its road record against La Salle Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to get back on track against struggling Saint Louis Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

Notebook: UMass football to broadcast live national signing day show on ESPN3 -

January 25, 2017

Don’t harass women at work -

January 25, 2017

Grade inflation: Ballooning out of control? -

January 25, 2017

Don’t harass women at work

Posted by on January 25, 2017 · 1 Comment 

(clive darra/ Flickr)

(clive darra/ Flickr)

“I broke no laws. I merely took a chance with my heart,” is a quote from a 37-year-old man who asked a 16-year-old Starbucks barista on a date while she was at work. That’s just one example of the countless times that men have harassed women at their jobs. The most common forms of harassment are sexual or otherwise disturbing comments. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence for any young woman who works in a retail or service job, just as many of us do. Sometimes it’s an inappropriate comment; sometimes it’s physical. This behavior from customers seems inescapable, especially in a job where “the work environment privileges the customer and emphasizes customer satisfaction,” as Karen D. Hughes and Vela Tadic found in their study of sexual harassment of women by customers. There’s an expectation of deference and friendliness toward customers, many of whom interpret a smile and greeting as a sign of interest, when these behaviors are actually requirements of the job.

Let’s examine the restaurant industry. Restaurant Opportunities Centers United conducted surveys and focus groups of restaurant workers and found that 65 percent of women, compared to 39 percent of men, had experienced “sexual teasing, jokes, remarks, or questions” from customers. Women also experienced “pressure for dates” and “sexually suggestive looks or gestures” from customers at about twice the rate that men experienced them.

I’ve often wondered why some men act this way. Sometimes I’ve tried to explain it away by thinking that “he was just trying to be nice,” and I’ve even fallen into the trap of blaming myself for it.

One particular memory from a summer job stands out to me. After getting his ice cream, a man told me, “The counter is sticky.” I replied that I was sorry about that and would clean it up right away. He repeated himself, and I again said that I would clean it up. He reached over, grabbed both of my wrists and put my hands on the counter. I pulled my hands away immediately, shocked. I didn’t know what to say, so I didn’t say anything. He walked away, enjoying his ice cream.

With that customer, I wondered to myself afterward if I hadn’t been taking his complaint seriously enough and if he was just trying to get his point across clearly. But that wouldn’t justify his actions. It’s never okay to invade someone’s personal space like that. It doesn’t matter if that person is an employee and you’re a customer, you’re two people who should treat each other with respect.

Actions like this seem to result from a combination of sexism and taking the idea that “the customer is always right” to an extreme level. The men who act this way have a lack of respect for women and a lack of respect for anyone in a service job. Often, harassment can be a way to assert their power.

So how do we fix this problem? Some have said that women who are dealing with this problem should leave that job for a different one. When Donald Trump was asked what he would suggest his daughter, Ivanka, do if she were harassed at work, he replied “I would like to think she would find another career or another company if that were the case.” However, his proposed solution for this – like his proposed would not actually work. Harassment can be found anywhere.

What might actually work is teaching men to respect women. People who witness customers harassing employees should speak up and let the customer know that it’s unacceptable. The 37-year-old man mentioned previously was banned from that Starbucks, showing one possible solution for the most extreme cases.

While at work, people may have to apologize for things that aren’t actually their fault. “I’m sorry, we’re all out of that flavor,” or “I’m sorry, we’re closing soon.” But they should never have to apologize for the expectation that they will be treated with respect.

Jessica Primavera is a Collegian contributor and can be reached at jprimavera@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Columns, Headlines, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Don’t harass women at work”
  1. Atilla the Hun says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I am all for all young women to work in full burqas so they are not harassed at work.

Leave A Comment