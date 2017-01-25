Scrolling Headlines:

Sunderland woman involved in human trafficking case has bail reduced -

January 25, 2017

Party Smart program experiences success in first semester -

January 25, 2017

UMass women’s basketball look to improve its road record against La Salle Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to get back on track against struggling Saint Louis Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

Notebook: UMass football to broadcast live national signing day show on ESPN3 -

January 25, 2017

Don’t harass women at work -

January 25, 2017

Grade inflation: Ballooning out of control? -

January 25, 2017

‘La La Land’ prioritizes form over function -

January 25, 2017

Nine Inch Nails return on the slight, elusive ‘Not the Actual Events’ -

January 25, 2017

UMass Dining app wins prestigious award -

January 24, 2017

Notebook: UMass men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg ready to move on from Fordham loss, impressed with Rashaan Holloway’s improvement -

January 24, 2017

Creating realistic resolutions -

January 24, 2017

I love football, but injuries mar the game -

January 24, 2017

State funding restored for Amherst homeless shelter -

January 24, 2017

UMass swimming and diving pushing theme of intensity as regular season draws to a close -

January 24, 2017

UMass club hockey falls to NYU 3-2 in first game back from vacation -

January 24, 2017

UMass women’s track and field victorious, men fifth at Joe Donahue Indoor Games -

January 24, 2017

Seven fashion in film moments -

January 24, 2017

The beauty of Birthright -

January 24, 2017

UMass professor wins big on ‘Jeopardy!’ -

January 23, 2017

Sunderland woman involved in human trafficking case has bail reduced

Posted by on January 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Collegian File Photo)

(Collegian File Photo)

One of the four individuals arrested in December for trafficking women at a local massage parlor has had her bail reduced.

Feng Ling Liu, 50, had her bail reduced to $100,000 Jan. 18, according to a report from the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Following her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court Dec. 15, 2016, two days after the arrest Liu’s bail was set at $500,000, along with her husband, Jian Song, 48. On Wednesday, the amount was reduced to $100,000 for Liu, though her attorney, Alfred Chamberland, disputed for the bail to be set at $20,000, according to the Gazette.

Chamberland also argued for the dismissal of the charges of trafficking an individual for sexual services and deriving support from prostitution, according to the Gazette. The requests to dismiss these charges were denied.

Liu and Song, both residents of Sunderland, their daughter Ting Ting Yin, 26, of New Hyde Park, New York, and Shuzi Li, 52, of West Springfield denied charges stating they brought people from New York to areas in Northampton, Hadley, Framingham, East Longmeadow and Agawam to be trafficked for commercial sex.

According to Alan Borowski, Detective Lieutenant of the Northampton Police Department, the department’s investigation into the human trafficking ring, which began in March of 2016, is currently closed.

Li, accused of trafficking women from Flushing in Queens, New York to spas in Northampton and Agawam, is expected to be back in court on Feb. 10 after appearing in court in Northampton Jan. 12, according to 22News.

Yin denied all charges in court Dec. 21, 2016, stating that she did not know her parents were using the massage parlors for sexual trafficking.

She was then released by the judge under the conditions to give up her passport, to stay away from the massage parlors and workers in Hadley, East Longmeadow and Framingham, to not leave the country and to report to her parole officer every week.

Yin was in court on Jan. 18 for her pretrial hearing, according to 22News.

The Eastern Hampshire District Court’s office said Yin will be back in court on Feb. 23.

Carson McGrath can be reached at cmcgrath@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @McgrathCarson.

Filed under Archives, Crime, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment