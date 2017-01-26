Scrolling Headlines:

UMass football announces schedule updates for 2017 season -

January 26, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls to St. Louis, drops to bottom of Atlantic 10 standings -

January 26, 2017

UMass student who threatened University arraigned in court -

January 26, 2017

Smith College equestrian team alumnae launches campaign to regain varsity status -

January 26, 2017

Theft reported in Cance Hall -

January 26, 2017

UMass women’s basketball blows 18-point third-quarter lead Wednesday afternoon against La Salle -

January 26, 2017

UMass swimming and diving looks to keep ball rolling against Fordham -

January 26, 2017

UMass hockey making strides toward improvement during final stretch of 2016-17 -

January 26, 2017

UMass hockey hopes to fix scoring, power play issues on road against Maine -

January 26, 2017

This is what democracy looks like -

January 26, 2017

NSA surveillance can’t go unchecked -

January 26, 2017

Natalie Portman shines as ‘Jackie’ -

January 26, 2017

Not much more than mystery in ‘The OA’ -

January 26, 2017

Sunderland woman involved in human trafficking case has bail reduced -

January 25, 2017

Party Smart program experiences success in first semester -

January 25, 2017

UMass women’s basketball look to improve its road record against La Salle Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to get back on track against struggling Saint Louis Wednesday -

January 25, 2017

Notebook: UMass football to broadcast live national signing day show on ESPN3 -

January 25, 2017

Don’t harass women at work -

January 25, 2017

Grade inflation: Ballooning out of control? -

January 25, 2017

UMass football announces schedule updates for 2017 season

Posted by on January 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

30344622410_8008f550d9_k (1)

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts football team will begin its season a week earlier than most fans expected when it was announced Thursday that the Minutemen’s game against Hawaii will be played Aug. 26 at McGuirk Stadium, the first game of the FBS season.

UMass coach Mark Whipple is happy with the decision to move up the game from the originally slated date, which was Oct. 7.

“We’re excited to kick off the 2017 college football season hosting Hawai’i in Amherst,” Whipple said in a press release Thursday. “This move provides competitive balance to our schedule and perfect timing for a bye week. We have exciting things in store this season and there’s a lot to look forward to.”

The Minutemen lost to Hawaii 46-40 at Aloha Stadium in the finale of their 2016 season, a game that dropped their final record to 2-10.

Thursday’s announcement also came with news that UMass will host Youth Sports Day in its matchup with the Rainbow Warriors. Along with this, the Minutemen will host Hometown Heroes Day versus Old Dominion Sept. 9, Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day versus Ohio Sept. 30, Breast Cancer Awareness Day against Georgia Southern Oct. 21 and Senior Day versus Appalachian State Oct. 28.

The Minutemen will play five of their six home games at McGuirk in 2017. The lone game not in Amherst will be against Maine, where UMass will be playing at Fenway Park Nov. 11.

Here’s a full look at the Minutemen’s 2017 schedule:

Aug. 26                Hawaii (Youth Sports Day)

Sept. 2                 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 9                 Old Dominion (Hometown Heroes)

Sept. 16               at Temple

Sept. 23               at Tennessee

Sept. 30               Ohio (2017 UMass Hall of Fame, Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day)

Oct. 7                   Bye

Oct. 14                 at South Florida

Oct. 21                 Georgia Southern (Homecoming, Breast Cancer Awareness)

Oct. 28                 Appalachian State (Band Day, Senior Day)

Nov. 4                  at Mississippi State

Nov. 11                Maine (Fenway Park)

Nov. 18                at BYU

Adam Aucoin can be reached at aaucoin@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @aaucoin34.

Filed under Fall Sports, Football, Headlines, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment