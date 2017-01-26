Scrolling Headlines:

UMass student who threatened University arraigned in court

Judith Gibson-Okunieff/Collegian

Geoffrey Small, a student at the University of Massachusetts, was arraigned Tuesday in the Eastern Hampshire District Court for allegedly threatening to commit a shooting in connection with a verbal threat directed toward UMass campus, according to Mary Carey, a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Small, a 22-year-old from Newbury, Mass., was “released on his personal recognizance with the conditions that he stay out of Hampshire County and away from UMass, not take drugs, submit to random drug testing and undergo anger evaluation and recommended follow-through,” said Carey in a press release.

Small will be back in court on Feb. 28, according to Carey.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu or followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

