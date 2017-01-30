President of UMass releases statement regarding immigration executive order

Posted by Hayley Johnson on January 30, 2017

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the president of the University of Massachusetts, Marty Meehan, released a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Meehan included in the statement that he is honored that UMass has thousands of international students and as a whole the campus is discouraged by the executive order, as it “violated the rights of members of the UMass community and many others.”

“Since the signing on Friday of the President’s Executive Order restricting entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven foreign countries, our International Students and Scholars offices, assisted by other staff from across our five campuses, have been working to connect with students, faculty and staff affected by this action and determine how to assist them,” Meehan said in the statement.

