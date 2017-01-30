Scrolling Headlines:

President of UMass releases statement regarding immigration executive order

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the president of the University of Massachusetts, Marty Meehan, released a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Meehan included in the statement that he is honored that UMass has thousands of international students and as a whole the campus is discouraged by the executive order, as it “violated the rights of members of the UMass community and many others.”

“Since the signing on Friday of the President’s Executive Order restricting entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven foreign countries, our International Students and Scholars offices, assisted by other staff from across our five campuses, have been working to connect with students, faculty and staff affected by this action and determine how to assist them,” Meehan said in the statement.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

Comments
One Response to “President of UMass releases statement regarding immigration executive order”
  1. David Hunt 1990 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I vote he be given his very own Islamic refugee to take care of. For example, this guy:

    http://bit.ly/2l0o9pd

Leave A Comment