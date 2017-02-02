Vigil for immigrants and refugees held at Student Union

Around 200 people gathered outside the University of Massachusetts’ Student Union Thursday evening for a solidarity candlelight vigil for immigrants and refugees.

The event was organized by the Graduate Employee Organization at UMass.

The crowd received plastic candles to have glowing during the vigil. Planned speakers talked about the executive order immigration ban on seven countries has affected each of them.

Sumera Ahsan, an education Ph.D. student, began the vigil with a moment of silence “to protest the executive order…and to show our solidary towards all who have been affected…”

“Peace, tolerance…to all of you who are affected, for all of you who fear to be affected in the future, and to all of you who are not directly affected,” said Ahsan.

Mohammed Ghadiri, an electrical and computer engineering Ph.D. student spoke next. He called to attention that Mohsen Hosseini, also an electrical and computer engineering Ph.D. student, is currently in Iran and was not allowed admittance back into the U.S. due to the immigration ban.

“…I was talking to him Saturday night at 12 a.m., Sunday, the whole day…I just want to give you good news. About an hour ago I talked to Mohsen. He was finally able to purchase a ticket, and he is going to fly…to Boston,” said Ghadiri to a cheering crowd.

Hosseini’s friend and housemate, Ahmed Sepahi was present in the crowd for the vigil.

“I’m Iranian…because of this executive order, we could not go home and see our families. Even our families couldn’t come to the United States. And you know, being here for five or six years without seeing your family, you’d be homesick,” said Sepahi. “The other reason I am here is my friend, he is my housemate, he is in Iran. He went back to Iran to get married with his girlfriend.”

Ghadiri’s speech went on to address the fact that the immigration ban executive order is not the first setback international students have been faced with.

Ghadiri said, “…that’s why I haven’t seen my sisters and any member of my family for four years, and I know there are people here who haven’t seen any members of their families for seven years.”

Nima Oranzani, a psychology Ph.D. student at UMass said, “It’s about an uncertain future that can’t be ignored,” to the crowd.

“I come from a town where a large portion of our population is immigrants from the Dominican Republic,” said Niamh Quinn Tierney, a freshman at UMass majoring in psychology. “I actually had a really good friend who had to [take] a year off school because he was illegal and couldn’t get any financial aid from the government… And I’m also the daughter of an illegal alien. He was just Irish so he never really got any persecution because he was white. So this is something that’s kind of always been in my life and something that I do feel very passionate about…”

Following the planned speakers, members of the crowd were encouraged to speak and tell their stories and asked to sign a petition to make Amherst a sanctuary city.

