UMass student assaulted in Lot 22 Friday

Posted by Danny Cordova on February 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A UMass student was assaulted on Friday at around 2:00 a.m. in Lot 22 by an unknown person, according to the University of Massachusetts Police Department.

The assailant approached the student from behind and punched her on the side of her head, knocking her down.

The victim was unable to obtain any description of her assailant.

UMPD encourages anyone with information on the assault to contact UMPD officer Chris Stechmann at (413) 545-2121. Anonymous information can be left at (413) 577-TIPS (8477) or by using the UMPD anonymous witness form from the UMPD website.

This story will be updated as new information releases.

