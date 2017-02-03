UPDATE: Another individual arrested in connection to October home invasion in Amherst

Posted by Danny Cordova on February 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Amherst Police arrested an individual Thursday in connection to an incident that occurred on Oct. 30, 2016, according to information released by spokesperson Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

John Niemiec III of Sunderland, 29, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the Oct. 30, 2016 incident that occurred at 943 South East Street in Amherst.

Niemiec is expected to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court sometime Friday morning.

Niemiec is the second person to be charged in connection in the home invasion. The first was Patrick Bemben, 25, of Hadley who faced 11 indictments in Hampshire Superior court.

Danny Cordova can be reached at dcordova@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @DannyJCordova.