Scrolling Headlines:

UMass women’s basketball falls to Davidson, as it enters final A-10 stretch -

February 6, 2017

Cloud Nothings are back with their catchiest LP yet with ‘Life Without Sound’ -

February 6, 2017

Freelance journalist Reese Erlich gives talk on future of Syrian Civil War -

February 6, 2017

UMass women’s basketball hosts annual Play4Kay game Saturday -

February 6, 2017

UMass women’s tennis suffers first dual-match loss of the season at Brown -

February 6, 2017

Why Liberals lose elections -

February 6, 2017

Migos solidifies their place in hip-hop with ‘Culture’ -

February 6, 2017

Patriots and politics: when your idols are exposed -

February 6, 2017

Sinai Vessel’s ‘Brokenlegged’ is a luminous example of why emo has endured -

February 6, 2017

Liberty is detained and interrogated -

February 6, 2017

UMass club hockey bests UConn and UVM in back-to-back games over the weekend -

February 6, 2017

Rally fights to make UMass sanctuary campus -

February 4, 2017

UMass hockey forced to play catch up after shaky first period against No. 3 Boston University -

February 3, 2017

UMass hockey falls at No. 3 BU despite 42 saves from Ryan Wischow -

February 3, 2017

Former NFL Football Player Wade Davis Speaks at UMass -

February 3, 2017

SGA passes resolution denouncing immigration ban -

February 3, 2017

UPDATE: Another individual arrested in connection to October home invasion in Amherst -

February 3, 2017

UMass student assaulted in Lot 22 Friday -

February 3, 2017

Samuel Kassow discusses reportage in pre-World War II Poland -

February 3, 2017

Vigil for immigrants and refugees held at Student Union -

February 2, 2017

Rally fights to make UMass sanctuary campus

Posted by on February 4, 2017 · 1 Comment 

Collegian File Photo

On Feb. 3, a group of approximately 90 activists rallied in room 106 of Thompson Hall at the University of Massachusetts, mobilizing in their efforts to make UMass a sanctuary campus for undocumented immigrants.

The meeting was held in preparation for a general strike that the organizers and supporters of the sanctuary movement will be holding on Feb. 17.

Organizers of the rally stated that they expect thousands to participate in the strike.

“We need and we want to shut sh*t down,” stated organizer Ghazah Abbasi, who is a doctoral student in the UMass department of sociology.

The meeting came in the wake of a statement released by UMass Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy on Feb. 2, where he established something known as an ‘angel fund.’

The fund, Subbaswamy described, would be funded “in part by charitable contributions,” to assist UMass students who are affected by “changes in federal immigration policy,” in their “legal, academic, housing, living and counseling needs.”

However, many of those who participated in the meeting seemed to believe that this was just a small step toward the greater process of making UMass a sanctuary campus for “refugees, immigrants and Muslims,” according to Abbasi.

“Chancellor Subbaswamy and President Meehan have already decried and disavowed Trump basically, so why not?” Anna-Claire Simpson, who is a Ph.D. student in the English department, added. “We’re not the enemy. We’re actually helping to make this a better place, so why not listen to us, work with us?”

After a brief presentation from Abbasi and Simpson, who explained the different aspects of the sanctuary campus movement, attenders of the rally then broke off into 12 “task teams.”

Each task team is an attempt to help undocumented immigrants in different areas, as well as progress the sanctuary movement in different ways.

“Sanctuary means non-compliance with agencies such as I.C.E. [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]” and “actively creating the means for a sanctuary community,” Abbasi stated during the presentation.

Task teams included an “Email Administration Team,”who sent a constant stream of emails to UMass officials to draw their attention to the movement, and a “News Digest Team,” who sifted through the latest news and legalities regarding undocumented workers, as well as a “Rapid Response Team.”

Tonez Hall, a volunteer from the Pioneer Valley Workers center in Northampton, came to provide his expertise to the rapid response team on different trainings they can get at the workers center to help undocumented immigrants.

“How to legally document a raid” and “safely return people at the center of a raid to their families,” was on the list, as well as “[How to help] undocumented immigrant workers who are being discriminated against by their bosses.”

“The workers center is looking to get anyone involved in the rapid response network that wants to be,” stated Hall.

UMass sophomore and environmental science major Sarah Zolondick, who has some experience in childcare, is hoping to bring her services to the rapid response team.

Zolondick is concerned about “undocumented workers who have children who are documented, [and] making sure that the lines of communication between the childcare services and the police are clear and making sure that these people don’t get in a system.”

“Where I would imagine myself helping with is immediately being like ‘Where are these kids? Are they safe? How can we help with this?’” she stated.

 

Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote.

Filed under Campus News, Five College News, Headlines, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Rally fights to make UMass sanctuary campus”
  1. David Hunt 1990 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    And what will you say, after protecting illegal aliens, when one of them assaults a friend of yours? Rapes your roommate? Murders a classmate?

Leave A Comment