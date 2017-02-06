Update: Third individual arrested in connection to October home invasion in Amherst

Posted by Carson McGrath on February 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A third individual was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection to an armed home invasion on Oct. 30, 2016 according to information released by spokesperson Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Stephanos Georgiadis, 25, of Hadley, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in connection to the home invasion on South East Street in Amherst.

Georgiadis was arraigned Friday afternoon in Eastern Hampshire District Court. He will be held pending a hearing this Wednesday, Feb. 8.

John Niemiec III of Sunderland, was the second individual arrested last Thursday, Feb. 2, in connection to the Oct. 30, 2016 home invasion and is expected in court for a hearing this Wednesday, Feb. 8 as well.

Patrick Bemben of Hadley, 25, was arrested on the scene and was the first individual charged in connection to the incident. He faces 11 indictments in Hampshire Superior Court.

Carson McGrath can be reached at cmcgrath@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @McgrathCarson.