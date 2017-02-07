Former UMass football player Michael Boland dies

Posted by Andrew Cyr on February 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Former Massachusetts football player Michael Boland, who finished his career with the Minutemen last season, died over the weekend.

A University of Massachusetts spokesperson confirmed the death of Boland Tuesday afternoon with the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. No information about the cause of death has been announced.

Boland started all 12 games for the Minutemen in 2016 splitting time at right guard and right tackle after joining the team in 2012. Throughout his career at UMass, he appeared in 43 games making 36 starts: six at left guard, 25 at right guard and seven at right tackle. He redshirted the 2013 season.

The Collegian will report more information as it is released.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu.