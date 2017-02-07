Scrolling Headlines:

Center for Women and Community to host sexual violence prevention training -

February 8, 2017

Teaching Controversial Issues: Professors Talk Strategy, Necessity at Seminar -

February 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s inexperience shows once again against Rhode Island Tuesday -

February 8, 2017

UMass community reacts to Trump’s immigration ban -

February 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse opens season with clash against Boston College -

February 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball never leads against URI en route to fifth straight loss -

February 8, 2017

Cheating the system: how shorter workouts may be most effective -

February 8, 2017

A post-roach review of The Lone Wolf -

February 8, 2017

An unofficial guide to Valentine’s Day cocktails -

February 8, 2017

The Super Bowl guest policy was silly -

February 8, 2017

Editorial: Journalism in the age of Trump -

February 8, 2017

A lesson in liberal self-servitude -

February 8, 2017

Former UMass football player Michael Boland dies -

February 7, 2017

UMass reacts to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee -

February 7, 2017

Rhode Island adds another challenge for struggling UMass men’s basketball team -

February 7, 2017

UMass women’s track and field wins URI Coaches Invitational -

February 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball uses extended break to recharge for final stretch of regular season -

February 7, 2017

UMass women’s tennis bounces back with win over Fairleigh Dickinson -

February 7, 2017

Ten affordable date ideas for Valentine’s Day -

February 7, 2017

Lady Gaga’s performance shines light on bigger issues -

February 7, 2017

Former UMass football player Michael Boland dies

Posted by on February 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Michael Boland (#71) has died. (Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

Former Massachusetts football player Michael Boland, who finished his career with the Minutemen last season, died over the weekend.

A University of Massachusetts spokesperson confirmed the death of Boland Tuesday afternoon with the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. No information about the cause of death has been announced.

Boland started all 12 games for the Minutemen in 2016 splitting time at right guard and right tackle after joining the team in 2012. Throughout his career at UMass, he appeared in 43 games making 36 starts: six at left guard, 25 at right guard and seven at right tackle. He redshirted the 2013 season.

The Collegian will report more information as it is released.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu.

Filed under Football, Headlines, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment