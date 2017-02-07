Ignoring the ignorance: let this be the last time you hear of Tomi Lahren
If you haven’t heard of Tomi Lahren yet, I envy you.
Known for her outspoken, antagonistic rhetoric, the 24-year old host for TheBlaze has a segment titled “Final Thoughts,” in which Lahren stares into the camera and addresses all those who oppose her views. In response to protests, politicians and prejudice, she addresses “liberal snowflakes” who are allegedly all wishful-thinking crybabies. This rhetoric is overwhelmingly copious and definitive which appeals to many during a time when there is a lot to be angry about. The irritated sermon Lahren professes to her viewers is as methodical and smart as it is inflammatory and controversial.
Spouting hatred and intolerance that widens the political divide between disgruntled Americans is highly watchable, especially according to the roughly 4 million likes on Lahren’s Facebook page. It is indeed entertaining to see someone stir the pot, despite different political affiliation. Similar to the 2016 United States presidential election that was centered around the strategic use of social media to exploit American fears and worries, “Final Thoughts” uses the same technique to draw viewers in.
What is Lahren’s secret you ask?
As controversial as she is effective, Lahren attracts viewership from both sides of the political spectrum, receiving praise as well as dissatisfaction. Baffled or bewildered by Lahren’s thoughts, which are deemed final but are ironically highly recurrent, you have to admire the obvious dedication to spreading her opinions like wildfire.
She is borrowing a chapter from President Donald Trump’s handbook that capitalizes on stirring up controversy in order to gravitate attention. Genius.
But, why is this dangerous? Because it works.
Lahren has been featured on popular, highly-rated shows such as Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” following controversy over her commentary. The constant spotlight and even this article itself is only adding to Ms. Lahren’s never-ending five minutes of fame.
So, let this be the final comment on Tomi Lahren.
Together, let us refrain from reacting to Lahren’s excessive tweets, posts, videos, podcasts and features and in doing so, ignore the ignorance. We can no longer promote hateful ignorance. We must redefine and reshape what we want communicated. Conveying blatant disregard for multiple groups of people is not the only clear issue; the incessant accusatory speech is detrimental to a country on the mend, fighting to unite.
Let us disconnect from prejudice that only further separates us. Let us speak to one another not in screams or shouts, but rather calmly and clearly. Let us stop blowing wind onto the fire, and rather let it slowly burn out, unattended to and forgotten about.
Miranda Donohue is a Collegian columnist and can be reached at mrdonohue@umass.edu.
I remember the first time I listened to Rush Limbaugh. I didn’t know it was him. I’d been told FOR YEARS that he was evil, racist, homophobic, yada yada yada.
One day I was radio-channel surfing while driving, and I stumbled on this man, unknown, talking. I listened for 20+ minutes, agreeing with virtually everything… and then was STUNNED when he identified himself as Rush.
THIS is why you NEED to listen to voices from the other side. Because you might find you agree with something they say… it might introduce a new thought, a new path, or inspire you to investigate something further.
Which, of course, is precisely why people like the author do NOT want you to listen. Their interest is to control you, to ride you intellectually and keep you on their defined straight-and-narrow. Slaves are controlled not just physically, but emotionally and mentally.
Is that what you want to be? Or do you want to be someone who stands up and says “I believe X because I’ve considered and weighed different views?”
While I disagree with Lahren politically, I find it incredibly important to listen to her and other political commentators on a purely analytical level. Similar to the prior comment, while you may find something you agree with by listening to someone you assumed was against your beliefs, you may more importantly find something you disagree with. This boils down to the simple idea that you don’t know what you like for sure until you’ve tried what you don’t like.
In the author’s defense, I do not think she is totally attempting to prevent potential viewers of Lahren from viewing her footage, granted that this article is practically free advertising for the commentator. However, we must keep in mind that ideologies and affiliations differ in this nation, and we should be proud of that. Furthermore, we must also be cautious when advising our friends and family on what is factual news and what is biased. Just because you’re offended by or you disagree with something doesn’t mean it’s fake, evil, or wrong.