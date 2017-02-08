BREAKING: Rollover car accident on Commonwealth Ave

Posted by Hayley Johnson on February 8, 2017

One person escaped serious injury in a rollover car accident just after 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday driving on Commonwealth Avenue.

According to Ed Blaguszewski, executive director of strategic communications and special assistant to the Vice Chancellor, “A car exiting Tobin parking lot and turning left onto Commonwealth Ave. struck a northbound vehicle on Commonwealth at the passenger-side door.”

The driver of the vehicle turning out of Tobin lot was not injured.

First responders arrived on the scene and were in communication with the driver in efforts to get them out of the vehicle by breaking the windshield. The vehicle operator was transported to the hospital following the accident.

A light pole was also struck and the Physical Plant is handling it, according to Blaguszewski.

Blaguszewski said that UMass Police Department, Amherst Fire Department, Environmental Health and Safety and the Physical Plant responded to the accident.

Amherst Police Department, UMPD and AFD could not be reached for comment at the time of the accident.

Amelia Hecsh, a psychology and classics major heard the crash.

“I heard a loud crunch, and I stopped to see what it was. At first I thought it was a fender bender at the end of the Tobin lot… I heard people and saw the white car on its side and I realized that there had been a serious accident” said Hecsh in a phone interview with The Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

She added, “My main reaction was just surprise that an accident like this happened on a day with clear weather and in an intersection with decent visibility. Then I was just relieved that no one seemed to be hurt.”

More updates will be added to this article as they become available.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.