Center for Women and Community to host sexual violence prevention training

Posted by on February 8, 2017 

Katherine Mayo/Collegian

The Center for Women and Community at the University of Massachusetts is hosting the “Five College Student Leadership Sexual Violence Prevention Training” in the New Africa House on Feb. 25 and 26.

The training will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days and following it, each participant will receive a certificate of completion.

“This training will provide participants with the opportunity to apply their learning by developing intentional, coordinated programs for sexual assault prevention” according to information provided by the CWC.

Becky Lockwood, the Associate Director of Counseling and Rape Crisis Services, said that the Center for Women and Community is hoping for about 20 participants at the training.

Lockwood and other members of the CWC are tasked with going through the applications, due by Jan. 29, received for the training with the goal of selecting a diverse representation of the Five Colleges, according to Lockwood.

Topics of the training include “maximizing effectiveness while minimizing harm,” “evaluating effectiveness of violence prevention strategies,” “preparing for disclosures during prevention activities” and “understanding relevant laws and policies” according to the CWC.

Lockwood explained that, following the training, “we’re really hoping people have a clear understanding of what violence prevention looks like.”

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter at @HayleyK_Johnson.

 

