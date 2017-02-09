Scrolling Headlines:

Update: Two arraigned in connection with Amherst home invasion -

February 9, 2017

The Hatch will reopen this semester as a multi-purpose space -

February 9, 2017

Leila Kawar speaks on immigration hosted by International Relations Club -

February 9, 2017

UMass Professor Reckhow receives Chancellor’s Medal following presentation on clean drinking water -

February 9, 2017

MassPIRG launches campaign for spring semester -

February 9, 2017

No. 17 Boston College hands No. 16 UMass women’s lacrosse first home loss since 2014 -

February 9, 2017

A-10’s top two forwards face off as UMass women’s basketball travels to Fordham -

February 9, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse opens season Saturday vs. Army -

February 9, 2017

No. 16 UMass women’s lacrosse opens 2017 season with 18-10 home loss against No. 17 Boston College -

February 9, 2017

UMass hockey forward Brett Boeing still catching on in Amherst -

February 9, 2017

UMass hockey hits the road this weekend with games against Northeastern, No. 9 UMass Lowell -

February 9, 2017

The enjoyment viewers gets from ‘Mariah’s World’ depends on how much they click with its star -

February 9, 2017

Politics are too much -

February 9, 2017

The American Rasputin -

February 9, 2017

BREAKING: Rollover car accident on Commonwealth Ave -

February 8, 2017

Center for Women and Community to host sexual violence prevention training -

February 8, 2017

Teaching Controversial Issues: Professors Talk Strategy, Necessity at Seminar -

February 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s inexperience shows once again against Rhode Island Tuesday -

February 8, 2017

UMass community reacts to Trump’s immigration ban -

February 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse opens season with clash against Boston College -

February 8, 2017

Leila Kawar speaks on immigration hosted by International Relations Club

Posted by on February 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Aakanksha Gupta/ Daily Collegian)

The International Relations Club at the University of Massachusetts hosted its first speaker on immigration and migrant rights Wednesday.

Leila Kawar, a university professor in the legal studies department who specializes in immigration and migrant rights, spoke in the Campus Center at 7 p.m.

At the event, Kawar highlighted key immigration and human rights policies from the latter half of the 20th century to the early 2000s. Her primary focus was the type of labor the migrants face when coming to new countries.

After the lecture, Kawar entertained a conversation between students about immigration and global policies. Students of the UMass IRC added to the political conversation, most notably on the subject of trafficking.

“Trafficking is essentially migration gone bad,” Kawar said.

Kawar spoke of the high amounts of human trafficking in relation to Bangladesh and Qatar. One of the effective strategies she suggests to stop such horror is through licensure and regulation of private immigration companies.

When it comes to immigration, Kawar added, “I don’t think it’s an issue of whether people are in or out of this country, but whether they are treated well.”

Kawar also commented on the highly controversial immigration ban implemented under President Trump.

“At the moment there is this punishing scapegoat mentality and need for people to blame others from different countries,” Kawar said.

“As a Muslim American I feel as if this ban is pretty rash, the fact that it was an executive order shows what direction this country is going,” Noosha Uddin, a junior economics and political science major said. “The fact that is happened in the first two weeks is terrifying.”

Alvin Buyinza can be reached at abuyinza@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Leave A Comment