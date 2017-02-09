Update: Two arraigned in connection with Amherst home invasion

Posted by Hayley Johnson on February 9, 2017

Stephanos Georgiadis and John Niemiec III were arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday on multiple charges in connection with an armed home invasion on South East Street in Amherst on Oct. 30, according to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

25-year-old Georgiadis, a Hadley resident, faces charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Carey, Georgiadis’ bail is set at $10,000 with several conditions, including “That he does not leave the state of Massachusetts, surrenders all passports, has no contact with the victims, witnesses…resides with his mother, remains drug and alcohol free and submits to random testing.”

Georgiadis’ next court date is March 8.

Niemiec faces charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and home invasion. His bail is set at $5,000 and is subject to the same conditions as Georgiadis.

29-year-old Niemiec, a Sunderland resident, is due back in court on March 31.

Hadley’s Patrick Bemben, 25, is a third defendant for his alleged involvement in the home invasion and faces 11 indictments in Hampshire Superior Court.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.