Scrolling Headlines:

Faculty of journalism department discusses failures of journalism during Trump era -

February 16, 2017

UMass hockey prepares for third and final match-up against No. 6 UMass Lowell on Saturday -

February 16, 2017

Panelists hold discussion on embodying global coalitions -

February 16, 2017

Journalist speaks on criminalization of youth in the United States -

February 16, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to Florida in search of first win of 2017 -

February 16, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse looks to get offense back on track against Ohio State -

February 16, 2017

Duquesne stomps UMass men’s basketball 96-66 in Pittsburgh -

February 16, 2017

UMass softball focuses on mental approach ahead of Madeira Beach Invitational -

February 16, 2017

UMass women’s basketball drops eighth straight in loss at Richmond -

February 16, 2017

‘50 Shades Darker’ steams up all windows in the nation -

February 16, 2017

’20th Century Women’ is a love letter to women across generations -

February 16, 2017

‘Santa Clarita Diet’ delivers on the laughs and the scares -

February 16, 2017

The myth of upward mobility -

February 16, 2017

Home is where the creativity is -

February 16, 2017

Letter: Stand Up for UMass at Advocacy Day -

February 16, 2017

Anti-racism workshop to be held Feb. 23 in the Cape Cod Lounge -

February 15, 2017

UMass STEM seminar promotes positive psychology -

February 15, 2017

The UMass Sanctuary Movement will be hosting a student strike this Friday -

February 15, 2017

Secretary of Education pick sparks strong dissent from some UMass faculty -

February 15, 2017

UMass hockey drops 12th straight game with home 3-0 loss to Merrimack on Valentine’s Day -

February 15, 2017

Journalist speaks on criminalization of youth in the United States

Posted by on February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

African-American journalist and CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill gave a lecture called “The War on Youth” Wednesday evening concerning the criminalization of youth culture in current day America and how it has led to acts of state violence against Black youths.

Referring to the murder of Michael Brown, Hill says Brown’s death was a “metaphor for what it means to be vulnerable to state violence, and is almost representative of the war on youth.”

He discussed what he believed to be the vilification of Brown by the mainstream media after he died, but acknowledged the fact that Brown was not perfect.

“If we continue to articulate the narrative that black people need to be perfect to not get shot, we end up with a dangerous set of politics,” Hill said.

He addressed the failures of neoliberalism by highlighting issues like the lack of clean water in Flint, Michigan, low living wages for graduate students and labor workers at universities and the lack of diversity and representation in colleges across the country.

Towards the end of the lecture, Hill made a statement to resist the war on youth through joining activist organizations and protesting outside of the campus atmosphere.

“I just thought he included a lot of topics in the lecture and I thought it was really well put together, how he connected all of them,” senior journalism major Brita Turner said.

Others students like Samari Ijezie, a senior political science and economics major, thought Hill was compelling.

“As an African-American woman, it made me want to be more of an intellectual and seek knowledge in so many different ways,” she said.

Alvin Buyinza can be reached at abuyinza@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, Five College News, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment