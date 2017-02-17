Scrolling Headlines:

SLIDESHOW: Student Strike for Sanctuary

Posted by on February 17, 2017 

Students gathered in the Student Union on Friday to strike for UMass to become a sanctuary campus.

Photos by Robert Rigo, Jong Man Kim, and Aakanksha Gupta.

