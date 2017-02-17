SLIDESHOW: Student Strike for Sanctuary
Students gathered in the Student Union on Friday to strike for UMass to become a sanctuary campus.
Photos by Robert Rigo, Jong Man Kim, and Aakanksha Gupta.
February 16, 2017UMass hockey prepares for third and final match-up against No. 6 UMass Lowell on Saturday -
February 16, 2017Panelists hold discussion on embodying global coalitions -
February 16, 2017Journalist speaks on criminalization of youth in the United States -
February 16, 2017UMass women’s lacrosse heads to Florida in search of first win of 2017 -
February 16, 2017UMass men’s lacrosse looks to get offense back on track against Ohio State -
February 16, 2017Duquesne stomps UMass men’s basketball 96-66 in Pittsburgh -
February 16, 2017UMass softball focuses on mental approach ahead of Madeira Beach Invitational -
February 16, 2017UMass women’s basketball drops eighth straight in loss at Richmond -
February 16, 2017‘50 Shades Darker’ steams up all windows in the nation -
February 16, 2017’20th Century Women’ is a love letter to women across generations -
February 16, 2017‘Santa Clarita Diet’ delivers on the laughs and the scares -
February 16, 2017The myth of upward mobility -
February 16, 2017Home is where the creativity is -
February 16, 2017Letter: Stand Up for UMass at Advocacy Day -
February 16, 2017Anti-racism workshop to be held Feb. 23 in the Cape Cod Lounge -
February 15, 2017UMass STEM seminar promotes positive psychology -
February 15, 2017The UMass Sanctuary Movement will be hosting a student strike this Friday -
February 15, 2017Secretary of Education pick sparks strong dissent from some UMass faculty -
February 15, 2017Tuesday’s shutout loss to Merrimack represents another example of the hardships the UMass hockey team has fought through -
February 15, 2017
Students gathered in the Student Union on Friday to strike for UMass to become a sanctuary campus.
Photos by Robert Rigo, Jong Man Kim, and Aakanksha Gupta.