Scrolling Headlines:

Author-professor holds discussion on the resistance to slavery in the United States -

February 22, 2017

Jeanne Brunner talks trade books and the nature of science -

February 22, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks ahead to George Washington matchup, A-10 tournament, as they try to finish season strong -

February 22, 2017

UMass hockey plays final two games of the season against No. 10 Providence -

February 22, 2017

UMass women’s basketball heads to URI for season finale, looks to snap losing streak -

February 22, 2017

Maggie Mulligan looks to secure 20th double-double in final regular season game for UMass women’s basketball -

February 22, 2017

UMass pastry chef takes Bakeshop to new heights -

February 22, 2017

Ten most popular Antonio’s pizza slices compete to see who wins the final rose -

February 22, 2017

New York hip-hop legend GZA to headline Pearl Street this Friday -

February 22, 2017

Interruption marketing is becoming outdated -

February 22, 2017

Give albums a chance -

February 22, 2017

SGA announces annual ‘Mullins Live!’ concert for March 3 weekend -

February 21, 2017

Best-selling author Roxane Gay talks about modern day feminism at Mount Holyoke College -

February 21, 2017

Protesters perform in front of Springfield City Hall to absent mayor -

February 21, 2017

UMass swimming and diving finish third at Atlantic 10 championships -

February 21, 2017

UMass tennis splits weekend matches with Army, Boston College -

February 21, 2017

Senior Day highlights lack of bench presence for UMass women’s basketball -

February 21, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse drops close game against No. 20 Ohio State in Columbus -

February 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse splits weekend trip in Florida -

February 21, 2017

UMass club hockey focused on regionals despite shutout loss to Northeastern -

February 21, 2017

Interruption marketing is becoming outdated

Posted by on February 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Collegian File Photo)

I have been using AdBlock for two to three years now. For those who aren’t familiar with it, it blocks advertisements from appearing on your computer. Yesterday, for the first time since I installed AdBlock, I had to watch an ad on YouTube. I don’t know how they managed to get around the software: was it just a hiccup in AdBlock or did some computer scientist at Google crack the code? You can imagine my anguish, being forced to watch a supermodel dance in designer jeans for a whole 15 seconds. Ruined my whole afternoon. I’m still not buying the jeans. Frankly, I don’t think I could pull them off like she did.

Marketing on the internet can get weird. Getting the attention of college hippie lowlifes like myself who have AdBlock installed on their laptops and a “fight the power” mentality installed in their hearts is challenging. Some companies take on that challenge effectively while others fall short. Forbes blocks anyone using AdBlock from entering their website until the person deactivates it. Not in a million years would I care enough about anything Forbes has to offer that would convince me to allow them to spam me with ads for things I will never buy. All it does is discourage web traffic; if I accidentally end up clicking a Forbes link, I immediately back out. RateMyProfessor is starting to move in the same direction. This type of advertising might work for older demographics, but in the long term, Millennials are going to be around for at least another 10 to 60 years, depending on how this whole “global climate change” thing plays out, and will be the most important consumers in the market.

I am not unsympathetic to the fact that advertising is how these companies make their money. But this is 2017 and the internet is the internet. Everything is free unless you provide a good enough incentive to pay for it. You have to be better than throwing a Town Fair Tire pop-up at me every time I try to click on a link. Netflix and HBO provide quality content so people pay the subscription fees. Google recently announced that they’re ridding YouTube of unskippable 30-second ads. It is a move in the right direction: forcing companies to be creative with small windows of time yields better advertisements and is less intrusive to viewers. Young people have a subconscious AdBlock: we are so oversaturated with advertisements that we just tune them out, with or without software to help.

As I see it, the best way to market to younger demographics on the internet is to create content worth consuming that happens to advertise your product as a consequence of the consumption. For example, Wendy’s has a twitter account that puts out some humorous alternative content that makes them, potentially, worthy of a follow. Denny’s Tumblr blog is both bizarre and hilarious. Visiting either account is voluntary but they have fostered a reputation that makes visiting desirable.

If the CEO of Forbes happened across this piece, he would not have some sudden epiphany about the company’s online strategy: ads that interrupt us during our leisure time yield enough of a profit that firms do not care how many people they annoy. The existence and widespread use of AdBlock software is a response to that. It is a statement that we don’t owe any company even a single second of our time or attention, and that they aren’t welcome in every aspect of our lives, no matter how hard they try to be.

Dan Riley is a Collegian columnist and can be reached at driley@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Columns, Headlines, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment