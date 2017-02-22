Scrolling Headlines:

UPDATE: SGA announces first artist for ‘Mullins Live!’ -

February 22, 2017

Author-professor holds discussion on the resistance to slavery in the United States -

February 22, 2017

Jeanne Brunner talks trade books and the nature of science -

February 22, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks ahead to George Washington matchup, A-10 tournament, as they try to finish season strong -

February 22, 2017

UMass hockey plays final two games of the season against No. 10 Providence -

February 22, 2017

UMass women’s basketball heads to URI for season finale, looks to snap losing streak -

February 22, 2017

Maggie Mulligan looks to secure 20th double-double in final regular season game for UMass women’s basketball -

February 22, 2017

UMass pastry chef takes Bakeshop to new heights -

February 22, 2017

Ten most popular Antonio’s pizza slices compete to see who wins the final rose -

February 22, 2017

New York hip-hop legend GZA to headline Pearl Street this Friday -

February 22, 2017

Interruption marketing is becoming outdated -

February 22, 2017

Give albums a chance -

February 22, 2017

Best-selling author Roxane Gay talks about modern day feminism at Mount Holyoke College -

February 21, 2017

Protesters perform in front of Springfield City Hall to absent mayor -

February 21, 2017

UMass swimming and diving finish third at Atlantic 10 championships -

February 21, 2017

UMass tennis splits weekend matches with Army, Boston College -

February 21, 2017

Senior Day highlights lack of bench presence for UMass women’s basketball -

February 21, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse drops close game against No. 20 Ohio State in Columbus -

February 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse splits weekend trip in Florida -

February 21, 2017

UMass club hockey focused on regionals despite shutout loss to Northeastern -

February 21, 2017

UPDATE: SGA announces first artist for ‘Mullins Live!’

Posted by on February 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Masstravel/Flickr)

The University of Massachusetts Student Government association announced the first artist, Mike Posner, as the first act of this year’s “Mullins Live!” concert via their Facebook today at noon.

The SGA announced its annual “Mullins Live!” yesterday at noon. The SGA will announce a new performer each day on Thursday and Friday at noon in part of the yearly concert coinciding with March 3 weekend.

This year’s concert will be at 12 p.m. Saturday March 4 at Mullins Center.

This marks the third year “Mullins Live!” has occurred on “Blarney Blowout” weekend and is the second consecutive year the SGA has organized it. The concert was originally organized by the UMass administration fowling the 2014 “Blarney Blowout,” which led to 58 arrests.   

This year the SGA hopes to bring students together in a “safe” environment, said senior Lauren Coakley, speaker of the undergraduate senate for the SGA.

Coakley thinks the hype of “Blarney” has died down since she was a freshman in 2014, adding the concert, which is free to all UMass students, is a better venue for celebration.

“This is kind of a better event for students to go to that’s not as focused on binge drinking or destructive behavior,” Coakley said. “It’s really just an event to bring students together in a safe environment and to listen to some really great artists.”

The SGA, who organized the event with UMass Student Affairs and the University Programming Council, will be announcing the headline performance in this Friday’s announcement.

Past year’s artists have included Ke$ha, Ludacris and Juicy J in 2015, with Migos, Capital Cities and Jason Derulo performing in 2016. Coakley hopes this year’s lineup will excite UMass students.

“I think we have a really good lineup that students will be really excited about,” said Coakley, who thinks the event will appeal to students of all years.

Coakley said the concert had “decent attendance” last year, but there were some problems relating to the time allotted between the each artist. Additionally, Coakley said the concert itself started significantly early—opening its doors at 10 a.m.—leading many students to leave before the end of the event. She said that this year the concert will start later in the day.

“I think it went really well,” Coakley said referencing last year’s concert. “I think it’s definitely become a traditional thing to do.”

Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote. Robert Rigo contributed to this report and can be reached at editor@dailycollegian.com, and followed on Twitter @Rob_Rigo.

 

Filed under Campus News, Five College News, Headlines, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines, SGA · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment