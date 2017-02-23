Scrolling Headlines:

Divest UMass and STPEC host panel on building ‘solidarity economies’ in the Trump era -

February 23, 2017

UMass women’s basketball losing streak extends to 10 games after loss to URI -

February 23, 2017

Sixth annual Advocacy Day set to take place March 1 -

February 23, 2017

Panel discusses racial, sexual and psychological violence in response to art exhibit -

February 23, 2017

Judy Dixon enters final season with UMass tennis with simple message: One match at a time -

February 23, 2017

UMass baseball enduring early-season limitation in playing in New England -

February 23, 2017

Minutewomen softball begins season with cross-country travel, string of tournaments -

February 23, 2017

UMass baseball looks to bounce back from disappointing 2016 season -

February 23, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse senior Hannah Murphy is Angela McMahon’s latest legend in the making -

February 23, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse senior defenders accept leadership roles in quest for ninth consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship -

February 23, 2017

Kelsey McGovern rejoins UMass women’s lacrosse as an assistant coach after starring for Minutewomen -

February 23, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse looks to continue improving throughout 2017 season -

February 23, 2017

Spring Sports Special Issue 2017 -

February 23, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse defense relying on senior leadership with new faces in starting lineup -

February 23, 2017

UMass softball fills holes left by seniors with freshmen for 2017 -

February 23, 2017

The Hart of the Lineup -

February 23, 2017

UMass softball prepares for a long, busy season in 2017 -

February 23, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse defenseman Tyler Weeks makes his way back from ACL injury -

February 23, 2017

Quiet beauty roars in ‘Lion’ -

February 23, 2017

‘Hidden Figures’ is warm and brilliantly inspirational -

February 23, 2017

Panel discusses racial, sexual and psychological violence in response to art exhibit

Posted by on February 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Jong Man Kim/Collegian

Professors of African-American history spoke on the racial, sexual and psychological violence of slavery toward black women in response to the Kara Walker art exhibit in the Commonwealth Honors College event hall on Wednesday.

The panel featured Traci Parker, assistant professor of Afro-American studies, Barbara Krauthamer, associate professor of history and Elizabeth Pryor, Smith College associate professor of history. The panel was hosted by Whitney Battle-Baptiste, associate professor of anthropology.

The panel discussion began with Parker, who described her feelings seeing Walker’s art work as “overwhelming.”

“I started to have a visceral reaction to Walker’s artwork,” Parker said.

Parker described how the work resonated with her personally, describing her experience as a black woman as “objectified” and “silenced.”

The conversation then shifted to Pryor, who spoke on the piece titled “The Emancipation Approximation.”

Pryor began by talking about how she has a “muscle” to bear the horrifying stories of slavery and how Walker’s exhibit weakened that muscle.

She then commented on a piece which depicts a female slave being hoisted up by her genitals from a white swan, to which Pryor to compares to the feeling of your stomach churning at the top of a roller coaster.

“I felt like Walker was trying depict to me that rape feels like losing your stomach,” Pryor said.

The panel discussed the sexual violence depicted in Walker’s work. Battle-Baptiste referenced a piece which shows a female slave “performing” on a white slave master, to which she said it showed a level of sexual power in the female slave due to her being in charge of his pleasure.

Pryor said she would recommend the exhibit to her students, but only if they went to “experience” the work and not simply to see it.

Krauthamer spoke on her experience of the exhibit as something she “forced” herself to go to.

Krauthamer described Walker’s work as multi-faceted, detailing the complexities of black women during slave times, and talked about how Walker’s work forces people to question if there are more horrifying narratives of slavery than what we are already told.

“Think about how the American mythology has normalized Black historical slave trauma,” Krauthammer said.

Krauthamer also commented on a piece which shows the silhouette of a female salve leaving a baby behind to which she asked, “[what] if black motherhood was not the best thing to happen to a female slave?”

When questioned on the picture’s depiction of black motherhood, Krauthamer says she believes it shows both the complexities and personal agencies of female slaves.

The panel then collectively related this to the agency of black women, allowing them to be in charge of their own bodies.

After the panel, members of the audience were allowed to ask questions, and were then able to purchase books from both Krauthammer and Pryor.

“I liked the fact that they started with their own emotional response to Kara Walker’s work,” said Hazel Gedikli, a doctoral candidate. “It’s not something you hear often in scholarly conversation so I really liked the fact they did [so].”

 Alvin Buyinza can be reached at abuyinza@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, Five College News, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment