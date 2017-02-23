Spring Sports Special Issue 2017

Posted by Collegian Sports Staff on February 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Women’s Lacrosse

UMass women’s lacrosse senior Hannah Murphy is Angela McMahon’s latest legend in the making – Henry Brechter

Murphy, a two-time Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year, looks to improve upon her illustrious career with the Minutewomen during her final season in Amherst.

UMass women’s lacrosse senior defenders accept leadership roles in quest for ninth consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship – Mollie Walker

The Minutewomen defensive unit takes on new leadership behind the duo of Taylor Fischer and Allison Ryan.

Kelsey McGovern rejoins UMass women’s lacrosse as an assistant coach after starring for Minutewomen – Ryan Ames

Former All-American Kelsey McGovern returns to UMass women’s lacrosse as an assistant coach.

Baseball

The Hart of the Lineup – Philip Sanzo

Behind Mike Hart’s stats are years of being the ‘hardest working guy in the room.’

UMass baseball enduring early-season limitation in playing in New England – Christopher Marino

New England’s climate is perfect for skiing, sightseeing and pond hockey. Baseball? Not so much.

UMass baseball looks to bounce back from disappointing 2016 season – Tyler Fielder

Although the season hasn’t started yet for the Minutemen, injuries to their pitching rotation will be an early season obstacle they must work around.

Men’s Lacrosse

UMass men’s lacrosse defenseman Tyler Weeks makes his way back from ACL injury – Jamie Cushman

Senior defenseman has traveled a long road back from injury, and is now ready to lead the Minutemen defense in his final season.

UMass men’s lacrosse looks to continue improving throughout 2017 season – Kyle DaLuz

With two games under their belt, the Minutemen look to continue to get better with each week of practice and competition.

UMass men’s lacrosse defense relying on senior leadership with new faces in starting lineup – Thomas Johnston

After graduating three senior defensive captains last year, the Minutemen’s defense is relying on seniors D.J. Smith and Tyler Weeks to lead the unit.

Softball

UMass softball fills holes left by seniors with freshmen for 2017 – Zander Manning

There is no shortage of young talent for the Minutewomen this season as Stefanoni recruited seven new players who are expected to make an immediate impact.

UMass softball prepares for a long, busy season in 2017 – Amin Touri

With more than 50 games to get through, the Minutewomen have focused a lot of attention on conditioning for the long campaign in front of them.

Minutewomen softball begins season with cross-country travel, string of tournaments – Liam Flaherty

From Florida to California, the Minutewomen look to stay healthy and prepare for the regular season.

Tennis

Judy Dixon enters final season with UMass tennis with simple message: One match at a time – Jake Mackey

Dixon, whose 25th season with the Minutewomen will be her last, doesn’t want an extensive farewell tour. Instead, she is focused on winning.