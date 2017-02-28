Scrolling Headlines:

Question and Answer: SGA president/vice presidential candidates Amazan and Sullivan see ticket as politically bold -

February 28, 2017

Bread & Butter in North Amherst celebrates two-year anniversary -

February 28, 2017

Question and Answer: SGA President Vitale and Vice President Wallace run for re-election -

February 28, 2017

Derek Kellogg: ‘I wouldn’t say any starting lineup is secure at this point’ for UMass men’s basketball -

February 28, 2017

UMass softball shows signs of growth in Texas tournament losses -

February 28, 2017

UMass tennis drops close match against Yale -

February 28, 2017

Notebook: Defending conference champion Rhode Island splits weekend series -

February 28, 2017

Four brilliant and unsettling fictional podcasts -

February 28, 2017

Oscars commercials continue trend of political advertisements -

February 28, 2017

Emmi Beuger’s Day Off – Sanctuary Campus Debate -

February 28, 2017

The process of letting go emotionally is harder than dropping something -

February 28, 2017

Frustrations with Team-Based Learning classes -

February 28, 2017

UMass students show lackluster attitude toward ‘Mullins Live!’ concert -

February 27, 2017

UMass women’s basketball loses in first round of Atlantic 10 Tournament -

February 27, 2017

Ryan Adams perfects his melancholy, widescreen take on 80s heartland rock on ‘Prisoner’ -

February 27, 2017

Exposing the horrific crime of modern-day slavery -

February 27, 2017

UMass men’s basketball successfully drops La Salle 84-71 in confidence-building win -

February 27, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse’s late rally falls short against Harvard -

February 27, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse struggles to find offense in loss to No. 5 Syracuse -

February 27, 2017

With Perez, Democrats remain in limbo -

February 27, 2017

Bread & Butter in North Amherst celebrates two-year anniversary

Posted by on February 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Collegian file photo

Far from the hustle and bustle of downtown Amherst, Bread & Butter celebrated its two-year anniversary serving up their “New American” breakfast and lunch on Friday. The restaurant now sits on Cowls Road next to The Lift salon and across the street from Atkins Farms.

Brian Knox, the chef-owner, said the expansion of The Mill District led to an increase in customers eating at the industrial-style restaurant and that the quieter location allows for customers to find parking more easily.

Knox has been cooking breakfast in Amherst since 2001. He previously worked for the Black Sheep and was the sous chef for The Lone Wolf Cafe, both in downtown Amherst. Knox said he was inspired to open his own breakfast restaurant because of the long lines heading out the door each weekend for The Lone Wolf on Main Street.

“I had tons and tons of breakfast experience. I wanted to see a little more of a local and organic focus and a little more higher end than I had already been working with,” Knox said.

After finding an advertisement for the location on Craigslist, which at the time was still under construction, Knox decided North Amherst would be a perfect location to open up a breakfast spot that would not compete with restaurants in the town center.

“Part of me had worked for other chefs for so long that I really wanted to be able to do my own thing, and add my own creativity to it,” Knox said.

Alexa Halvorsen, a waitress at Bread & Butter, said she enjoys working in a family-like environment. She has been working at the restaurant for a year-and-a-half. Halvorsen said customers come from all over to eat at Bread & Butter from local towns to Vermont and surrounding hill towns like Shutesbury.

“I feel like we are a destination out here because there is not a lot to do out in North Amherst and there are not a lot of places to eat,” Halvorsen said.

Some of the favorite breakfast dishes customers keep coming back for are the various interpretations of eggs benedict, according Knox. From the traditional style dish, to eggs Florentine with spinach and tomato and even pork belly benedict with a maple Sirach glaze, Knox said their eggs benedict dishes are unlike any other in Amherst.

The pork belly benedict, one dish that incorporates the restaurant’s staple meat, is the most popular according to Knox. He said the restaurant goes through a minimum of four pigs a week.

“Every weekend I am still shocked about the amount that we sell,” Knox said.

The pork belly is the same cut of meat as bacon, but instead of being smoked, the restaurant roasts the meat, pan searing it to “sweet and spicy deliciousness,” Knox said. Aside from serving classic breakfast dishes, Bread & Butter serves lunch on the weekdays for anyone looking to eat sandwiches and soups. Knox said they roast all their own meats for the sandwiches, creating traditional options like BLTs or more unorthodox items like a turkey sandwich with brie and raspberry preserves.

Knox said partnering with local farms and incorporating local agriculture is key to having fresh ingredients in the restaurant’s dishes. He said having relationships with the farmers who deliver their food is a great experience for the local community.

“It is nice to have something a couple miles away, and also knowing the farmer is a wonderful thing. The same person that went out and picked all that, turns it over to you,” Knox said.

Bread & Butter serves mixed greens, spinach, kale and other types of greens from Queen’s Greens in Amherst, not too far from the restaurant. The restaurant’s maple syrup comes from the North Hadley Sugar Shack and homemade Sriracha is made at Kitchen Garden Farm in Sunderland from their own chili peppers.

Bread & Butter also serves breakfast for dinner on Friday nights, serving the same breakfast menu with some specials here and there. The restaurant is also hoping to attract more customers through the extended night-time hours.

For their two-year anniversary, Knox said the restaurant plans to serve up specials that customers have favored over the years, like strawberry Nutella french toast as well as biscuits and gravy.

Carson McGrath can be reached at cmcgrath@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @McgrathCarson.

Filed under Archives, Business, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment