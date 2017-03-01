Scrolling Headlines:

SGA candidates for President and Vice President 2017

Question and Answer: Lincoln Quang Duong runs on one-man ticket for SGA President – Carson McGrath

Quang Duong is a junior studying economics and political science at UMass.

Question and Answer: SGA president/vice presidential candidates Amazan and Sullivan see ticket as politically bold – Hayley Johnson

Nathalie Amazan and Timmy Sullivan cite experience as active senators and founders of an on-campus organization.

Question and Answer: SGA President Vitale and Vice President Wallace run for re-election – Jackson Cote

Incumbents Anthony Vitale and Lily Wallace discuss their upcoming campaign.

