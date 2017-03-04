Scrolling Headlines:

The rise of the unproductive economy -

March 6, 2017

Candidates for SGA tickets debate Sunday -

March 6, 2017

Callie Santos scores overtime game-winner to lead UMass women’s lacrosse over Connecticut -

March 6, 2017

Sydney Dance Company showcases the possibility and power of movement -

March 6, 2017

Electronic duo Louis the Child to headline Pearl Street this Wednesday -

March 6, 2017

Don’t give the president an “A for effort” -

March 6, 2017

On his self-titled album, Future offers a familiar, but pleasing concoction of sounds -

March 6, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse overcomes momentum changes to notch first overtime win -

March 6, 2017

Strong starting pitching wasn’t enough as UMass baseball gets swept by Elon in season-opening series -

March 6, 2017

UMass hockey eliminated from Hockey East tournament in loss to Providence College -

March 4, 2017

End of game slip ups cost UMass men’s basketball in regular season finale -

March 4, 2017

‘Blarney Blowout’ not as big as past years -

March 4, 2017

Vitale/Wallace given 24-hour suspension, other tickets face warnings -

March 4, 2017

Non-violent direct action in Amherst Center against big banks’ pipeline funding -

March 4, 2017

Providence College overpowers UMass hockey in Hockey East playoff opener -

March 3, 2017

UMass hockey suffers another slow start in 3-0 loss to the Friars -

March 3, 2017

Ticktin discusses the politics of border walls as part of Social Science Matters series -

March 3, 2017

SGA Elections Commission dissolves Duong/Spencer ticket -

March 3, 2017

Question and Answer: Trustee candidate Derek Dunlea expects to bring finance knowledge to Board of Trustees -

March 2, 2017

Five things to know before ‘Blarney’ -

March 2, 2017

Vitale/Wallace given 24-hour suspension, other tickets face warnings

Posted by on March 4, 2017 · 1 Comment 

Robert Rigo/Collegian

The incumbent ticket of Student Government Association President Anthony Vitale and Vice President Lily Wallace was suspended Saturday; warnings were given to the Nathalie Amazan/Timmy Sullivan ticket and Lincoln Duong’s solo ticket.

The Vitale/Wallace ticket was suspended for 24 hours effective Saturday at 12:37 a.m. for using Registered Student Organization resources to display “approved printed propaganda.” A previous bylaw infraction which was cited Thursday night and screenshot evidence is what led the Elections Commission to make their unanimous decision.

According to Vice President Wallace, a campaign worker for the incumbent ticket saw that there was an Amazan/Sullivan poster in the lock-box poster boards in the hall connecting the Student Union to the Campus Center so they hung up Vitale/Wallace posters.

“To be completely honest we have been in such a hard place doing the job of president and vice president while also trying to campaign so today we are just enjoying the benefits of a successful Mullins Live,” Wallace said. “It’s been a wild week. I’m too busy reliving 2010,” Wallace added.

Elections Chancellor Ryan Jackson was contacted for comment but could not be reached at this time.

Voting for the SGA president, vice president and student trustee is two days away, with polls opening March 6 and ending March 8. All candidates are still expected to participate in Sunday’s executive debate, hosted by the Collegian.

Lincoln Duong’s ticket, which received a 48-hour suspension Thursday evening, was given an additional warning for a non-campaign worker supporting the presidential candidate using social media during Duong’s suspension period.

The Commission said that Duong must immediately communicate with the non-campaign worker requesting that they stop campaigning and/or soliciting during a time of suspension, according to the meeting minutes.

Duong’s 48 hours suspension was not expanded with the warning he received and is scheduled to end this evening at 9:21 p.m.

Freshmen ticket of Amazan/Sullivan also received a warning for using RSO resources to display approved printed propaganda; this is their first bylaw infraction.

Robert Rigo can be reached at rrigo@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Rob_Rigo.

Filed under Campus News, Headlines, News, Politics, Scrolling Headlines, SGA · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Vitale/Wallace given 24-hour suspension, other tickets face warnings”
  1. Timmy Dean says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Wait, I thought the commission was supposed to be biased against the Duong campaign! How dare they rule against their paymasters??!!

Leave A Comment