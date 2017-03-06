Electronic duo Louis the Child to headline Pearl Street this Wednesday

While the 1950s will always be remembered as the decade of rock ‘n’ roll, and the 1970s will be known for disco, the 2010s seem to be leaving a mark as the age of a new wave of electronic synth-pop music. In recent years, the notion of musical talent in general has expanded from merely vocal and instrumental proficiency to include talent on the turntables.

This shift in the music world has paved the way for countless breakout artists in the electronic genre. One of the most notable of these up-and-coming groups is Louis the Child, who channels this uniquely millennial sound through its merger of the styles of synth-pop and Electronic Dance Music.

As part of its “Love is Alive” tour, Louis the Child will be performing at Pearl Street this Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Still at the opening stages of its musical career, Louis the Child is a relatively new group. The Chicago-based duo is made up of Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett. The two met at a concert while still in high school in 2012, and solidified their friendship while practicing mixing at a local club in Illinois where they would meet after school.

Hauldren, 20, briefly attended the University of Southern California before taking leave to pursue his musical career. Prior to the formation of Louis the Child, he DJed and mixed music under the alias “Haul Pass.”

Kennett, 19, DJed under the alias “Fatboy” throughout high school. Although he only graduated from high school in 2016, he has been performing with Hauldren as Louis the Child in small, intimate venues since 2013.

The duo entered high school just as EDM reached the peak of its mainstream popularity, and though some of their influences reflect that genre (Flume, for instance), they also take inspiration from artists ranging from Chance the Rapper to Phish.

Although the duo has yet to release a full-length album, they have steadily gained commercial notice over the last couple of years. The group’s 2015 debut single, “It’s Strange,” captured the celebrity seal of approval from Taylor Swift, who added it to her list of “Songs that Will Make Life Awesome,” while also landing a spot on the “FIFA 16” soundtrack.

Louis the Child has opened for several big names in EDM, such as The Chainsmokers and Madeon. Since the group embarked on its first tour in Oct. 2015, it has frequented major music festivals such a Coachella, the Electric Forest Festival, Electric Zoo New York and Lollapalooza.

Although the group has only released four songs to date, Louis the Child is slowly making its way into the mainstream. The tracks Louis the Child has released brim with the duo’s raw talent, showing that they’re uniquely poised to break through the already crowded EDM field.

Be sure to catch Louis the Child this Wednesday at Pearl Street in Northampton, before the duo makes it big. The inner hipster in you will thank you for discovering this gem early on, and when the group catches its break, you’ll certainly have something to gloat about.

Tickets are on sale now for $22 at nbotickets.com.

