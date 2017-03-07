Scrolling Headlines:

Panel discusses climate change policies in Massachusetts -

March 7, 2017

MASSPIRG to garner support on ballot question -

March 7, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse will have hands full at No. 20 Yale University Tuesday -

March 7, 2017

UMass track and field improves on three school records at the ECAC/IC4A Championships -

March 7, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse back on the road at Yale on Tuesday, continuing long trip away from Garber Field -

March 7, 2017

UMass tennis gets shut out against No.23 Dartmouth over weekend -

March 7, 2017

UMass softball shows improvement in Mississippi, but continues to struggle in early season tournaments -

March 7, 2017

Kids on the red carpet: a spotlight on the sensational Sunny Pawar -

March 7, 2017

Vanessa Carlton making her way to Northampton -

March 7, 2017

‘Girls’ characters mature with their style -

March 7, 2017

Letter: The fight for women’s rights is far from over -

March 7, 2017

To fight Trump, empathize with his voters -

March 7, 2017

Seeking true justice for Ryan Owens -

March 7, 2017

The rise of the unproductive economy -

March 6, 2017

Candidates for SGA tickets debate Sunday -

March 6, 2017

Callie Santos scores overtime game-winner to lead UMass women’s lacrosse over Connecticut -

March 6, 2017

Sydney Dance Company showcases the possibility and power of movement -

March 6, 2017

Electronic duo Louis the Child to headline Pearl Street this Wednesday -

March 6, 2017

Don’t give the president an “A for effort” -

March 6, 2017

On his self-titled album, Future offers a familiar, but pleasing concoction of sounds -

March 6, 2017

To fight Trump, empathize with his voters

Posted by on March 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Sam Anderson/ Daily Collegian)

In the past, I have written articles entitled “Don’t block or unfriend, learn” and “Listen when you argue to truly understand,” that have challenged liberals to listen to the views of those they politically disagree with. The underlying message that I hoped to convey in those articles is that it is difficult for liberals, myself included, to make up ground in politics until we realize that the best way to gain voters is to figure out why the people we disagree with believe what they do. Still, I’ve received feedback from various friends, family and social media commenters who say that they disagree with me. In this article, I want to be clear: listening to Trump voters, understanding why they voted the way they did, not only bridges the political divide in this country, it also makes liberalism less abrasive to those who currently do not agree with it, and it hurts Trump.

One common response I’ve heard to some of my articles is that we should not normalize Trump’s behavior, and that those who voted for Trump are inexcusable, no matter what. After all, it was their votes that elected Trump. I’m thinking toward future elections, though. Liberals need to make sure that swing voters who voted for Trump are not put-off by liberal candidates. To beat Trump in upcoming elections, it would be smart for liberals to persuade a portion of Trump’s voter base.

President Trump and his administration are terrible, and their policies assault the core tenets of this nation, such as freedom of speech, immigration and education, among many others. Yes, Trump must be fought at every turn. I support the protests that we have seen on this campus and throughout the country. I have been to protests and rallies on campus and I am glad there are organizers who do the work they do. Additionally, understanding Trump voters does not mean abandoning liberal ideals; it just means we need to listen, too. To close our minds to the different kinds of Trump voters only hurts the chances of removing Trump and his administration from office.

There is a distinction between Trump voters and current Trump supporters. There are people who voted for Trump for personal reasons, maybe because they saw their livelihoods slipping away and saw Trump as a change in the system. Many people just saw Trump as the better of two bad options. Of course, there are also Trump voters who voted for him because they are bigots, racists or misogynists.

The people I talk about when I say understand Trump voters are the people who align closer with the first demographic I just mentioned, the people who voted for him, but half-heartedly. Many Trump voters already do not support Trump anymore. We know these people exist because Trump’s job approval rating, according to Gallup, hovers in the low 40’s and is currently at 44 percent. This is already lower than when he was elected. The goal for liberals should be to make sure that the people who no longer support Trump do not vote for him, or other Republicans, in the future midterm and presidential elections. These are swing voters, and the best way to win them over is to understand their situation.

Listening to these people, making liberalism tolerable and accepting, is what can help people switch sides. Again, I reiterate that Trump is a nauseating president. An important way to fight him is to take out his voter base. If Trump is to be stopped, liberals need to make sure that the people who (reluctantly) gravitated toward Trump do not vote for the Republican party again.

Joe Frank is a Collegian columnist and can be reached at jrfrank@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Columns, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment