Scrolling Headlines:

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg -

March 9, 2017

St. Bonaventure eliminates UMass men’s basketball from the Atlantic 10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball reacts to season-ending loss, looks forward to the next steps -

March 9, 2017

Incumbents Anthony Vitale, Lily Wallace win SGA race in landslide -

March 9, 2017

UMass group hosts panel on race, gender and resisting Trump -

March 9, 2017

UMass groups march together for International Women’s Day -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball faced with quick turnaround as it sets its sights on St. Bonaventure Thursday afternoon -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball tops Saint Joseph’s Wednesday to advance to the second round of A-10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass baseball needs more execution from its bullpen this weekend in Maine -

March 9, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to New Hampshire eyeing second- straight victory -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse -

March 9, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored -

March 9, 2017

When did we forget about education? -

March 9, 2017

Dairy doesn’t need to be consumed daily -

March 9, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout -

March 9, 2017

UMass Hydro to grow fresh produce for students year round -

March 8, 2017

Local charity working to place refugee families in Western Massachusetts -

March 8, 2017

Gov. Baker announces grant to fund life science education -

March 8, 2017

Cyr: Near-impossible task awaits UMass men’s basketball in Atlantic 10 Tournament -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse stuns No. 15/20 Yale with 11-9 upsets -

March 8, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored

Posted by on March 9, 2017 · 1 Comment 

To the Editor:

This past month, the American Jewish community experienced a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in a variety of forms. On Feb. 21, Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, had nearly 200 gravestones desecrated and turned over. That same day, over a dozen bomb threats were made at Jewish community centers throughout the United States. For Jews, these are harmful reminders of prejudice in its worst form.

Whether it be through synagogues and temples, or Jewish summer camps and Jewish community centers, Jews everywhere have a rich history of being leaders in the community. It is for this reason that such acts of hate and anti-Semitism cut to the core of Jews throughout this country. When such acts of violence occur, it is incumbent upon Jews everywhere to take a stronger action than reaction. As the Student Alliance for Israel here at the University of Massachusetts, we believe it is our job not only to align ourselves with Zionism, but to encourage both Jews and non-Jews alike to learn, rethink and discover the beauty of equality and the power of culture. We pride ourselves on reaching out to communities beyond our own. In the face of such hatred, the Jews remain strong, and so too do UMass students. We keep going in an effort to break the hate.

SAFI has no tolerance for vicious acts of anti-Semitic fervor. Not only do we not tolerate it, we condemn it, whether it is in St. Louis, St. Paul, Florida or Philadelphia. The contagious complacency within the American public must stop; only then will the tombstones and tumult be fully repaired.

 

Sincerely,

Keren Radbil

President of the Student Alliance for Israel

Filed under Archives, Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored”
  1. David Hunt 1990 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:35 am

    It’s wonderful to see this defense of Israel, Zionism, and condemnation of anti-Semitism! Yasher korach!

    It needs to be noted, though, that there are no people specifically identified as the instigators.

    Could it be white nationalist racists? Yes.

    It could also be Islamist immigrants. (Note that across Europe they’ve forced Synagogues to become armed fortresses; Jews in, for example, Malmo, Sweden are fleeing as the city is turning into a Sharia-controlled zone.)

    It could be Leftists, who are attacking Jews here as a proxy for their ire at Israel in the Israel / Arab conflict.

    And it could be a false flag operation, designed to create an air of anxiety amongst Jews.

    WE. DON’T. KNOW.

    The one thing we do know is that the only arrest made was of a Leftist… and a Leftist Muslim at that.

    Am Yisrael chai!

Leave A Comment