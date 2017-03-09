Scrolling Headlines:

Incumbents Anthony Vitale, Lily Wallace win SGA race in landslide -

March 9, 2017

UMass group hosts panel on race, gender and resisting Trump -

March 9, 2017

UMass groups march together for International Women’s Day -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball faced with quick turnaround as it sets its sights on St. Bonaventure Thursday afternoon -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball tops Saint Joseph’s Wednesday to advance to the second round of A-10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass baseball needs more execution from its bullpen this weekend in Maine -

March 9, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to New Hampshire eyeing second- straight victory -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse -

March 9, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored -

March 9, 2017

When did we forget about education? -

March 9, 2017

Dairy doesn’t need to be consumed daily -

March 9, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout -

March 9, 2017

UMass Hydro to grow fresh produce for students year round -

March 8, 2017

Local charity working to place refugee families in Western Massachusetts -

March 8, 2017

Gov. Baker announces grant to fund life science education -

March 8, 2017

Cyr: Near-impossible task awaits UMass men’s basketball in Atlantic 10 Tournament -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse stuns No. 15/20 Yale with 11-9 upsets -

March 8, 2017

UMass softball travels to California for final preseason trip -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball looks to put conference struggles behind them heading into A-10 tournament Wednesday -

March 8, 2017

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ is the best portrayal of Batman yet -

March 8, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout

Posted by on March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Sam Anderson/Collegian)

When we exercise, many of us are quick to assume that the more you sweat, the better your workout is. Before assuming that the amount of sweat produced correlates to the intensity of the workout though, we must start at the root of the issue: why do some people sweat more than others? Why do we sweat at all?

Sweating is a completely natural process. The reason humans sweat is to prevent the body from overheating. This can also be referred to as thermoregulation, or the regulation of body temperature. The process of sweating brings perspiration to your skin, which then evaporates. This removes excess heat and, in turn, cools your body. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated and maintains the body’s fluid levels.

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal, studies have shown that people who are less in shape tend to sweat more than their fit peers. However, people who are more in shape begin sweating earlier during workouts as their bodies are used to the activity.

Regardless of fitness level, some people just tend to sweat more than others. Unfortunately, the reasoning behind this is not fully understood. Factors such as height, weight and temperature do play a role, but the amount certain people sweat in comparison to others still varies. There is no rule of thumb to go by.

Following this brief background on the purpose and function of sweating, we get to the real question at hand: does the amount that you sweat correlate to the intensity of your workout or calories burned? Surprisingly, the answer is no.

One thing to keep in mind is that everyone’s body is unique. The fact that some people tend to sweat more than others is something that we cannot change. So if you are exercising and the person next to you is dripping while you have yet to break a sweat, don’t assume that person is getting a better workout than you. If you do the exact same workout as a friend and he or she sweats more than you do, it just means that you have different bodies.

Another thing to consider is that sweating does not necessarily correlate to calories burned. When we sweat we are losing fluid, so it may seem like what we are shedding is calories. The truth is that weight being shed while sweating is simple water weight.

The weight is regained when you rehydrate. This is a completely natural process. It is important to rehydrate after sweating. It is not a healthy method to try to lose weight through a lack of sufficient water intake.

A study conducted by Colorado State University found that during a 90-minute Bikram class (a form of hot yoga), men burned an average of 460 calories and women an average of 330 calories, which seems to be low for a class of that length. This heated class causes participants to sweat more, but does not yield an intense calorie burn. Thus, a shorter, high-intensity class that results in the same amount of sweat as the 90-minute yoga class can generate the same amount of calories burned.

Sweating and calories burned are two different and unrelated elements of working out. It is important to remember that sweating is just your body’s natural process of keeping you from overheating. So don’t let the person sweating bullets next to you in the gym get you down, because you may actually be getting in a way better workout than them.

Jessica Chaiken can be reached at jchaiken@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Arts & Living, Lifestyle, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment