Scrolling Headlines:

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg -

March 9, 2017

St. Bonaventure eliminates UMass men’s basketball from the Atlantic 10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball reacts to season-ending loss, looks forward to the next steps -

March 9, 2017

Incumbents Anthony Vitale, Lily Wallace win SGA race in landslide -

March 9, 2017

UMass group hosts panel on race, gender and resisting Trump -

March 9, 2017

UMass groups march together for International Women’s Day -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball faced with quick turnaround as it sets its sights on St. Bonaventure Thursday afternoon -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball tops Saint Joseph’s Wednesday to advance to the second round of A-10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass baseball needs more execution from its bullpen this weekend in Maine -

March 9, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to New Hampshire eyeing second- straight victory -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse -

March 9, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored -

March 9, 2017

When did we forget about education? -

March 9, 2017

Dairy doesn’t need to be consumed daily -

March 9, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout -

March 9, 2017

UMass Hydro to grow fresh produce for students year round -

March 8, 2017

Local charity working to place refugee families in Western Massachusetts -

March 8, 2017

Gov. Baker announces grant to fund life science education -

March 8, 2017

Cyr: Near-impossible task awaits UMass men’s basketball in Atlantic 10 Tournament -

March 8, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse stuns No. 15/20 Yale with 11-9 upsets -

March 8, 2017

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg

Posted by on March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jong Man Kim/Daily Collegian)

PITTSBURGH — Massachusetts Athletic Director Ryan Bamford wasted little time making his move.

Less than two hours following UMass men’s basketball’s loss to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, Bamford made the decision to fire head coach Derek Kellogg after nine seasons with the program. ESPN’s Jeff Goodman had the initial report before UMass released a press release following the game.

“Decisions like this are always difficult but after a thorough review of our men’s basketball program, I believe that a leadership change is needed to realize a higher level of competitive success expected at the University of Massachusetts,” Bamford said.

The Minutemen finished the 2016-17 season with a 15-18 (4-14 A-10) record after bringing in their best recruiting class in the Kellogg era.

UMass suffered back-to-back losing seasons and were 46-51 in the three years following its run in the NCAA Tournament during the 2013-14 season.

Kellogg took over the head coaching position prior to the start of the 2008-09 season and finished with a 155-136 record during his nine years.

“I want to thank Derek for his unwavering commitment to UMass basketball as both a student-athlete and our head coach,” Bamford said. “Derek will always be a Minuteman and we wish him and his family well in the future.”

UMass has hired Folger Consulting to assist its coaching search. Former Associated Press National Coach of the Year Eddie Folger will assist during the process.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

Filed under Basketball, Headlines, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment