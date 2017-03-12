Scrolling Headlines:

Hannah Burnett paces UMass women’s lacrosse in win over UNH -

March 12, 2017

Ryan Bamford looks to bring in a coach that will ‘outwork’ his resources -

March 10, 2017

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford breaks down finances in decision to fire Derek Kellogg -

March 10, 2017

Ryan Bamford discusses plans moving forward in search of new UMass men’s basketball coach -

March 10, 2017

UMass fires men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg -

March 9, 2017

St. Bonaventure eliminates UMass men’s basketball from the Atlantic 10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball reacts to season-ending loss, looks forward to the next steps -

March 9, 2017

Incumbents Anthony Vitale, Lily Wallace win SGA race in landslide -

March 9, 2017

UMass group hosts panel on race, gender and resisting Trump -

March 9, 2017

UMass groups march together for International Women’s Day -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball faced with quick turnaround as it sets its sights on St. Bonaventure Thursday afternoon -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball tops Saint Joseph’s Wednesday to advance to the second round of A-10 tournament -

March 9, 2017

UMass baseball needs more execution from its bullpen this weekend in Maine -

March 9, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse heads to New Hampshire eyeing second- straight victory -

March 9, 2017

UMass men’s basketball pulls out win despite near second-half collapse -

March 9, 2017

When did we forget about education? -

March 9, 2017

Letter: anti-Semitism cannot be ignored -

March 9, 2017

Dairy doesn’t need to be consumed daily -

March 9, 2017

Sweating doesn’t necessarily indicate the rigor of your workout -

March 9, 2017

UMass Hydro to grow fresh produce for students year round -

March 8, 2017

Hannah Burnett paces UMass women’s lacrosse in win over UNH

Posted by on March 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/Daily Collegian)

For the second consecutive game junior attacker Hannah Burnett had an offensive explosion for the Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team.

Burnett led UMass to a 13-4 victory over New Hampshire Friday afternoon in Durham. The Huntington, New York native registered five goals to pace the Minutewomen against UNH, and in the process, took over the team lead in goals (12) after her dominant performance.

“Burnett had another great game,” UMass coach Angela McMahon said. “[She’s] a steady presence around the net and capitalized on her chances today. Her play’s been really critical lately.”

Despite the cold temperatures and falling snow that hit southeastern New Hampshire, the Minutewomen (3-3) weren’t fazed and even seemed to thrive under the harsh conditions.

“It was a perfect New England game playing in a snow covered field,” McMahon said. “We practice in it and we were mentally prepared for it.”

In the opening 30 minutes, UMass furthered its streak of tenacious starts outscoring the Wildcats 8-2 while also attempting 12 shots on UNH goalkeeper Kate Clancy. Burnett, Hannah Murphy and freshman Kaitlyn Cerasi tallied two goals in the first half along with individual markers from senior Callie Santos and junior Holly Turner.

The impressive first half got the ball rolling for the Minutewomen and it was momentum they would not relinquish.

“Definitely,” McMahon said when asked if the first half catapulted them to victory. “The past couple games we’ve had good starts, but we were trying to keep that going into the second half and today we did.”

Goals continued to pour in for UMass in the final frame with Burnett, Murphy and sophomore Kiley Anderson potting goals for the Minutewomen, who were one goal shy of tying their season-high 14 goals scored against Jacksonville Feb. 19.

Draw controls were an aspect McMahon was anticipating as being important in this matchup against the Wildcats (0-6) and it indeed proved to be crucial. UMass narrowly edged out UNH winning 10-of-19 draws and Murphy played a big role in that winning all 10 for the Minutewomen.

The defensive side of the ball was another strong point for UMass as the Wildcats only mustered 15 shots on freshman goalkeeper Lauren Hiller, who finished the afternoon with 11 saves.

Krissy Schafer (2), Devon Croke, and Carly Wooters were the goal scorers for the Wildcats.

“Hiller stepped up making some great saves for us and Murphy was great in draw controls, so overall it was a good team effort,” McMahon said.

The victory marks the Minutewomen’s first win streak of the season at two, and with the weather starting to heat up, UMass will look to follow suit in the win category.

UMass will have an extended break before its next matchup against Harvard March 22 in Cambridge.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.

Filed under Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Spring Sports, Women's Lacrosse · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment