Scrolling Headlines:

UMass hires Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey as next men’s basketball head coach -

March 21, 2017

Update: Contradicting reports surround Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, a reported serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

Report: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry a serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

SGA reorganizes area governments -

March 21, 2017

Small group of students study during Hatch’s ‘soft opening’ -

March 21, 2017

Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday -

March 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse uses basketball drills to help improve offensive and defensive skills over spring break -

March 21, 2017

Notebook: Report indicates men’s basketball job search could be closing in on leading candidates -

March 21, 2017

North Korea in the tense spotlight -

March 21, 2017

We don’t need more unnecessary features -

March 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s role in politics may affect her life in business -

March 21, 2017

‘You are a Badass’ by Jen Sincero is an insightfully hilarious bestseller -

March 21, 2017

Representatives Jim McGovern, Keith Ellison to speak in Bowker Auditorium Saturday -

March 20, 2017

‘T2 Trainspotting’ is messy, inconsistent and entertaining all at once -

March 20, 2017

Letter to the Editor: It’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-humanity -

March 20, 2017

The media’s obsession with rhetoric -

March 20, 2017

UMass tennis takes two of three in South Carolina over break -

March 20, 2017

‘The MoveMeant’ promises to entertain all audiences at the FAC this Saturday -

March 20, 2017

UMass baseball drops series against Bucknell despite strong start to weekend -

March 20, 2017

UMass students celebrate St. Patrick’s Day away from campus -

March 20, 2017

Letter to the Editor: It’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-humanity

Posted by on March 20, 2017 · 1 Comment 

(emilyd10/Flickr)

To the Editor:

On March 9th, a Letter to the Editor was published about the recent rise of anti-Semitic attacks across the country. I agree with the author: Cemeteries being desecrated and Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) being threatened are serious hate crimes. I agree that action should be taken. However, I disagree that this is specifically a Jewish issue; this is a democratic issue. A response to the anti-Semitism rampant in 19th-century Europe, Zionism is a movement for the creation of and return to a Jewish state. When the author of the Letter to the Editor cited Zionism as the answer to anti-Semitism in America, they implied that Jews should flee to Israel instead of standing their ground to protect themselves. Escaping into a Jewish enclave is not productive. To find a solution, the rise of anti-Semitic attacks should be viewed within a broader context.

Anti-Semitism is one of many forms of bigotry used to assuage the fears of the masses. What do these masses fear? Economic instability, social inferiority, anything that threatens their lifestyles and livelihoods. When fearing decline, these masses voted for a “populist” leader, one who will reclaim the glory of the country and the people. By voting for this man, these masses cling to the past and anything that excuses themselves of responsibility for their own decline. The leader turns out to further undermine the people who voted for him. At their most vulnerable time, he exploits them to satisfy his own way of life. When his voters become more impoverished and more disgruntled due to his antics, he hides. Where does he hide? Behind the “other.” Who is the “other?” Those who do not look like him, act like him, or agree with him; those who do not share the same values or culture as him. Does he physically hide? No, he hides through silence. When 100 bomb threats were called in within the past month, this leader said nothing. When an Indian man in Kansas was murdered and a Sikh man in Washington was wounded and told to “go back to their country,” the leader said nothing. When students from the University of Pennsylvania were exposed as threatening the lynchings of their Black peers, the leader, an alum of this University, did not condemn this action. When seven transgender women were murdered this year, did the leader release a statement? No.

If the so-called leader will not speak out against hate crimes, then who will? The hated. Who are the hated? You. By encasing yourself within a community, whether physical or virtual, of those who share similar identities, you become someone else’s “other.” The leader knows this. He wants us to stay within these groups; it is his way of dividing us. Being divided is what allows him to maintain power.

How do we break the divides? By identifying beyond a specific race, religion, ethnicity, or gender. No matter whether you are Black, white, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, cisgender, or transgender, you are human. Although the author of this letter meant well, imploring for Jews to take action against anti-Semitic hate crimes plays into this divide. I myself am Jewish, yet I do not think of hate crimes against Jews as exclusive to our community. When I think of the Holocaust, do I think of it strictly within Jewry? No. I think of the Holocaust as one of many genocides committed by populist leaders who divided their people into an “us” and “them,” and allowed through the complicity of those who hoped they were not the “them.” When I see another news story about a hate crime, when I hear sexual harassment on the bus, when I hear my friends talk about not being able to use the bathroom of their choice, I do not think of it as their problem. I think of it as my problem.

As a member of humanity every hate crime is a crime against you. As a participant of a democracy, every hate crime is a crime against your liberties. Each hate crime should be treated with equal importance and reacted to with equal diligence.

Rebecca Duke Wiesenberg

Filed under Archives, Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Letter to the Editor: It’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-humanity”
  1. David Hunt 1990 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    When “hate crime” after “hate crime” after “hate crime” are shown to be hoaxes, we stop believing you SJWs.

Leave A Comment