Representatives Jim McGovern, Keith Ellison to speak in Bowker Auditorium Saturday

Posted by Danny Cordova on March 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Congressmen Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Keith Ellison (D-MN) are set to speak to constituents on progressive politics in the Bowker Auditorium Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“Progressive Politics in the Era of Trump” will focus on progressive politics and “what can, and needs, to be done” under President Donald Trump’s administration. The Progressive Democrats in America, UMass Democrats and UMass Progressives are hosting the event.

Sam Hockenbury, communications director for the UMass Democrats, said the conversation will be centered on progressive policies, such as protecting the Affordable Care Act, advancing women’s health care access, and helping American workers.

“It is important for progressives to defend the country from the Trump agenda, while putting forward a positive progressive program,” the event’s Facebook page stated. “This promises to be an energized and informative evening.”

The event is free to the public and admission is first-come, first-serve. A question and answer session will follow.

Rep. McGovern is the congressional representative of the second Massachusetts district. Rep. Ellison is the newly appointed deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee. In February, Ellison lost to former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez in an election for chair of the DNC.

“These kinds of events help form the backbone of American Democracy and are vital in the communication process between the people and their representatives,” said Hockenbury.

