Ryan Bamford: ‘no evidence’ found in private investigation regarding lawsuit against former and current UMass men’s basketball coaches

Posted by Andrew Cyr on March 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Private investigators found no evidence to support a December civil lawsuit against four current and former Massachusetts men’s basketball coaches, according to a statement from UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford last Tuesday.

The victim is seeking $75,000 in damages from assistant director of basketball Lou Roe, current associate head coach Shyrone Chatman, as well as former strength coach Richard Hogans and head coach Derek Kellogg for a 2013 incident at a team facility.

The victim alleges Roe, Chatman and Hogans of depriving her of her civil rights, intimidating and false imprisonment following a UMass basketball game on Dec. 7, 2013. Kellogg, who was not present at the time of the incident according to the lawsuit, alleged to have participated in a “cover-up” of the incident.

“In December 2016, UMass officials took prompt action when they learned, for the first time, of allegations concerning the December 2013 conduct of members of the men’s basketball coaching staff and student-athletes,” Bamford said in the press release. “At this time, UMass took appropriate measures including hiring an outside investigator to independently review the matter. This review found no evidence to support any of the allegations regarding the conduct of student-athletes or coaching staff.”

The NCAA has not notified UMass of any wrongdoing.

“The NCAA has not notified UMass that these allegations constitute a violation of NCAA rules, and the NCAA has not indicated that any investigation is being considered,” Bamford said. “UMass is not aware of any evidence that any violation of NCAA regulations occurred.”

Roe remains on paid administrative leave, which he’s been on since December. With Bamford still searching for a new men’s basketball coach, Chatman remains a University employee. Hogans served as the team’s strength coach from 2012-2014.

Bamford again stated there was no connection between the lawsuit and the firing of Kellogg, which happened March 9 after the Minutemen lost in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

“Last week, UMass made a change in the leadership of its men’s basketball program,” Bamford said. “There is absolutely no connection between the decision to relieve men’s basketball head coach Derek Kellogg of his duties and the lawsuit or the allegations it contains.”

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.