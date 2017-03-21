Scrolling Headlines:

Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday

Posted by on March 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/Collegian)

The Center for Multicultural Advancement and Student Success will be holding a lecture titled, “Addressing Islamophobia: Dispelling Myths to Confront Hate and Discrimination” in the Cape Cod Lounge this Wednesday, March 22, from 12:00-1:30 p.m.

Director of Intercultural Teaching and Faculty Development at the University of Massachusetts, Dr. Amer Ahmed, will be speaking about Islamophobia and prejudice in the post-9/11 era.

Oscar Collins, interim co-director of CMASS said, “[Dr. Ahmed] has actually done this nationwide. Just talking about the rise of Islamophobia, particularly since 9/11 and other significant issues that have arisen … post-9/11 and subsequently other events that have happened in the nation have sparked concerns around Islamophobia.”

According to the UMass event calendar page created for this lecture, the program “will benefit participants interested in learning more about Islam and Islamophobia while highlighting what we can do to confront challenges we face in the months and years ahead.”

“I’m just hoping that people will be engaged and hear about the issues impacting our country,” Collins said. “Hopefully ways folks can address various forms of xenophobia,” said Collins.

The political climate of 2017 has been criticized for ongoing racial tension.

“I think it has been relevant for a while and it’s just one aspect of how hate is erupting across the country,” Collins said. “Muslim identified individuals in particular have been a target, so I think it’s very timely.”

At the end of the lecture, audience members will get the chance to ask questions of Ahmed.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

