Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday
The Center for Multicultural Advancement and Student Success will be holding a lecture titled, “Addressing Islamophobia: Dispelling Myths to Confront Hate and Discrimination” in the Cape Cod Lounge this Wednesday, March 22, from 12:00-1:30 p.m.
Director of Intercultural Teaching and Faculty Development at the University of Massachusetts, Dr. Amer Ahmed, will be speaking about Islamophobia and prejudice in the post-9/11 era.
Oscar Collins, interim co-director of CMASS said, “[Dr. Ahmed] has actually done this nationwide. Just talking about the rise of Islamophobia, particularly since 9/11 and other significant issues that have arisen … post-9/11 and subsequently other events that have happened in the nation have sparked concerns around Islamophobia.”
According to the UMass event calendar page created for this lecture, the program “will benefit participants interested in learning more about Islam and Islamophobia while highlighting what we can do to confront challenges we face in the months and years ahead.”
“I’m just hoping that people will be engaged and hear about the issues impacting our country,” Collins said. “Hopefully ways folks can address various forms of xenophobia,” said Collins.
The political climate of 2017 has been criticized for ongoing racial tension.
“I think it has been relevant for a while and it’s just one aspect of how hate is erupting across the country,” Collins said. “Muslim identified individuals in particular have been a target, so I think it’s very timely.”
At the end of the lecture, audience members will get the chance to ask questions of Ahmed.
Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.
It’s not a phobia when they really DO want to kill kaffirs, rape kaffir women, and implement Sharia law globally.
Here are some of the effects of “cultural enrichment” that Europe is currently experiencing. Sweden is now the rape capital of Europe:
Sweden: Rape Capital of the West
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape
Muslim Rape Epidemic: Sweden Shocked Again after Woman Raped to Death by Somali Immigrant
http://canadafirst.nfshost.com/?p=770
** Quote: “The woman died while being raped. Police say the perpetrator continued to rape the woman’s corpse well after she had died.” And another quote: “Crime statistics show that rapes in both countries are overwhelmingly perpetrated by Muslim immigrants.2013 figures were given in a recent report by Swedish Public Radio. In the first seven months of 2013, over 1,000 Swedish women reported being raped by Muslim immigrants. Over 300 of those were under the age of 15. The number of rapes is up 16% compared to 2012 numbers.”
SWEDISH MEDIA LIE to protect Somali Muslim gang-rapists
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2015/02/08/swedish-media-lie-to-protect-somali-muslim-gang-rapists/
DESTROYED BY MUSLIM MIGRATION Swedish police officer: “I will not let my children go into the city after 2pm”
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2016/02/04/destroyed-by-muslim-migration-swedish-police-officer-i-will-not-let-my-children-go-into-the-city-after-2pm/
Germany is having similar problems:
Germany’s Migrant Rape Crisis Spirals out of Control
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/8663/germany-migrants-rape
And in France:
A Month of Islam and Multiculturalism in France: February 2017
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10062/france-islam-multiculturalism-february
As are women in other European nations:
Migrant rape fears spread across Europe: Women told not to go out at night alone after assaults carried out in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland amid warnings gangs are co-ordinating attacks
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3390168/Migrant-rape-fears-spread-Europe-Women-told-not-night-assaults-carried-Sweden-Finland-Germany-Austria-Switzerland-amid-warnings-gangs-ordinating-attacks.html
ATTENTION EU CITIZENS! We want to hear your stories about the escalating danger that the Muslim invasion is causing you and your families
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2015/10/25/attention-eu-citizens-we-want-to-hear-your-stories-about-the-escalating-danger-that-the-muslim-invasion-is-causing-you-and-your-families/
** Read the feedback from people answering this appeal!
Islam is, historically, arguably the single biggest murder machine in human history:
The Greatest Murder Machine in History
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2014/05/the_greatest_murder_machine_in_history.html
Islam destroyed the classical civilizations
Dr. Bill Warner – Why Are People Afraid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im0IisZ77QI
** One hour video
And understand that a believing Muslim can lie to your face if, in his/her heart, she understands it will serve Jihad:
Deception, Lying and Taqiyya
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/taqiyya.aspx
Bill Warner, PhD: Sacred Deception — Taqiyya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg5TY5CPrzk
** Four minute video
Bill Warner, PhD: Deception in Political Islam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSVxW8Jdq3w
But by all means, keep believing that Islamophibia is just an irrational fear. Until you, yourself, get the full kaffir treatment.