Scrolling Headlines:

UPC releases spring concert lineup -

March 21, 2017

UMass hires Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey as next men’s basketball head coach -

March 21, 2017

Update: Contradicting reports surround Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, a reported serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

Report: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry a serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

SGA reorganizes area governments -

March 21, 2017

Small group of students study during Hatch’s ‘soft opening’ -

March 21, 2017

Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday -

March 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse uses basketball drills to help improve offensive and defensive skills over spring break -

March 21, 2017

Notebook: Report indicates men’s basketball job search could be closing in on leading candidates -

March 21, 2017

North Korea in the tense spotlight -

March 21, 2017

We don’t need more unnecessary features -

March 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s role in politics may affect her life in business -

March 21, 2017

‘You are a Badass’ by Jen Sincero is an insightfully hilarious bestseller -

March 21, 2017

Representatives Jim McGovern, Keith Ellison to speak in Bowker Auditorium Saturday -

March 20, 2017

‘T2 Trainspotting’ is messy, inconsistent and entertaining all at once -

March 20, 2017

Letter to the Editor: It’s not anti-Semitism, it’s anti-humanity -

March 20, 2017

The media’s obsession with rhetoric -

March 20, 2017

UMass tennis takes two of three in South Carolina over break -

March 20, 2017

‘The MoveMeant’ promises to entertain all audiences at the FAC this Saturday -

March 20, 2017

UMass baseball drops series against Bucknell despite strong start to weekend -

March 20, 2017

Report: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry a serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job

Posted by on March 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford appears closer to appointing the next head coach of the UMass men’s basketball team.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is expected to have a second meeting with school officials after being interviewed for the job earlier this month and emerging as a “serious” contender for the position, according to a report from The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shrewsberry has been on the Celtics staff since Brad Stevens became head coach in the summer of 2013 and was Boston’s summer league coach each of the past two seasons. Previously, the 40-year-old served as an assistant under Stevens at Butler, serving as an assistant coach from 2008-2010 and coordinator of basketball operations during the 2007-08 season. Shrewsberry served the same roles at Purdue and Marshall, as coordinator of basketball operations with the Thundering Herd and as assistant coach with the Boilermakers, both two-season stints. He spent two seasons at the head coach of Indiana University-South Bend.

UMass fired coach Derek Kellogg after the Minutemen (15-18, 4-14 Atlantic 10) were eliminated in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Kellogg spent nine seasons in Amherst, compiling a 155-137 record (.531 winning percentage) with one NCAA tournament appearance in 2013.

Bamford has vowed to have the position filled before the end of the month, while paying the next head coach between $800,000-900,000.

Kyle DaLuz can be reached at kdaluz@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Kyle_DaLuz.

Filed under Archives, Basketball, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment