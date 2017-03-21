Scrolling Headlines:

UPC releases spring concert lineup

Posted by on March 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(demxx/ Flickr)

The University Programming Council (UPC) announced that Matt and Kim, Lil Dicky and 2 Chainz will perform in this year’s spring concert at Mullins Center on Sunday, April 23. Doors will open at 6 p.m and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

A student group that wins the “UMass Got Talent” competition on April 7 will be opening for the artists.

“I think there’s a lot of diversity in the artists we have chosen,” said Lindsey Blackman, a senior communication major and the executive director of UPC. “The artists will definitely put on a great show for the student body.”

Each year’s spring concert is organized by UPC. In order to choose this year’s artists, they posted a survey in the beginning of the fall semester on their social media pages and on the Student Affairs’ weekly email to determine which artists students wanted to see.

“Tonight I believe that the Chainsmokers will be revealed, but you never know with UMass. I am hoping for the Chainsmokers,” said Alex Van Roon, a junior hospitality and tourism major. “I think it would be great. I think it would be a nice, fun concert for everybody to enjoy.”

Tickets for undergraduate students at UMass will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at the Mullins Center Box Office for $15. Faculty, graduate students and students in the five-college consortium will be able to purchase tickets the following Monday, March 27, for $30. General admission tickets will sell for $50.

“I’m definitely excited. I planned the spring concert last year as well. I think this year’s show is going to be just more fun and have a lot more energy than last year,” said Blackman. “I think the artists that we chose have some great energy and they have a really great stage presence and they will bring that to the Mullins Center.”

According to Blackman, there was some conflict when it came to booking the artists because the spring concert coincides with Coachella, a popular music festival that is held annually in California, leaving several desired artists unavailable to perform at UMass.

“I was initially thinking Nickelback but they’re way too good for our spring concert, so I’m thinking maybe the Fray or Lifehouse. Maybe they have the one-hit wonders,” said Adelise Roberts, a senior public health major.

Past year’s artists have included Logic, Fetty Wap and Tinashe in 2016, Chance the Rapper, Timeflies and Hoodie Allen in 2015 and Wale, Goo Goo Dolls and Slightly Stoopid in 2014.

UPC will be holding giveaways in the Campus Center before the concert, giving away t-shirts to students who have purchased tickets to the show.

According to its Facebook page, UPC is “a student-run organization that plans and executes innovative campus wide events for the students of UMass Amherst and community. UPC aims to provide students with an abundance of safe, educational, and entertaining events.”

UPC has been in charge of organizing the spring concert for over 60 years, according to Blackman.

Stefan Geller can be reached at stefangeller@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @StefanGeller. Robert Rigo contributed to this report and can be reached at rrigo@umass.edu.

