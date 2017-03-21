Update: Contradicting reports surround Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, a reported serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job

Contradicting reports surfaced Tuesday regarding the Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s search for its next head coach.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday morning that UMass officials met with Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry earlier this month about the school’s vacant position and that Shrewsberry had emerged as a serious contender to replace Derek Kellogg. According to Wojnarowski, Shrewsberry was expected to meet with the team for a second interview to further explore the possibility of the 40-year-old becoming the team’s next head coach.

Rich Thompson of the Boston Herald reported that his sources told him early Tuesday afternoon that Shrewsberry was in fact out of the running for the position. That report surfaced via Celtics beat writer Steve Bulpett’s Twitter account, and was reaffirmed by UMass alum and 98.5 the Sports Hub midday radio host Marc Bertrand, who relayed his sources confirmed Thompson’s report. It is unclear at this time if it was Shrewsberry’s decision to remove his name from consideration or the school’s, per Bertrand.

Shrewsberry has been on the Celtics staff since Brad Stevens became head coach in the summer of 2013 and was Boston’s summer league coach each of the past two seasons. Previously, the 40-year-old served as an assistant under Stevens at Butler and held the same role at Purdue and Marshall. He spent two seasons as the head coach of Indiana University-South Bend.

UMass fired coach Kellogg after the Minutemen (15-18, 4-14 Atlantic 10) were eliminated in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Kellogg spent nine seasons in Amherst, compiling a 155-137 record (.531 winning percentage) with one NCAA tournament appearance in 2014.

Ryan Bamford has vowed to have the position filled before the end of the month, while paying the next head coach between $800,000-900,000.

Kyle DaLuz can be reached at kdaluz@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Kyle_DaLuz.